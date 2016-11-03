Popeye's robbed again

Photo by: Tracy Crane/The News-Gazette Popeye’s Louisiana Chicken at 3536 N. Vermilion St., Danville Other Related Content Just-opened Popeye's robbed

DANVILLE — Danville police are investigating the second armed robbery at Popeye’s Louisiana Chicken since it opened three weeks ago.

Commander Jane McFadden said police responded to the fast-food restaurant, at 3530 N. Vermilion St., at 11:39 p.m. Wednesday.

Employees reported they were closing the business for the night when they were approached by a man in all black clothing displaying a handgun. The man forced the employees back into the building, demanded money. He fled after being given an undisclosed amount.

No shots were fired, and the employees weren’t harmed.

Employees said the suspect was alone, and he was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, pants and shoes and a mask.

The first armed robbery at the restaurant took place around 6:30 a.m. Oct. 20, just two days after the business opened.

In that incident, two male suspects – both wearing hoodies and masks – hid behind the building, then approached an employee after he pulled into the parking lot. One of the suspects had a gun.

The suspects ordered the employee to take them inside. They obtained an undisclosed amount of money from the safe and also stole the victim’s keys and vehicle – a black, 2016 Toyota Corolla with Illinois license plates, P945269.

There are no suspects in either incident, according to Public Safety Director Larry Thomason.

While both incidents are similar, police don’t know yet whether they are related.

“That would be speculation, and we’re not making that conclusion at this time,” he said.

Thomason also declined to comment on why he thought the business had been targeted twice so soon after opening.

“It is unusual,” he said. “But again, that would be pure speculation on my part. There’s still a lot to go at this point and time in the investigation process."

Thomason did say that detectives working the first armed robbery talked to the franchise owner about taking precautions to prevent future incidents.

Thomason said if anyone has any information, they are asked to call Danville police at 431-2250 or Vermilion County Crimestoppers at 446-TIPS (8477).