Rauner proclaims Friday as Cubs Day

CHICAGO — Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner has proclaimed that Friday will be World Champion Chicago Cubs Day in the state.

It's also the day the city of Chicago has scheduled a 10 a.m. parade from Wrigley Field about 6 1/2 miles south to Grant Park, where a noon rally will be held.

"The Cubs winning the World Series is bigger than baseball. It is especially meaningful for the generations of Cubs fans who have stood by this team, through thick and thin, for the last 108 years," said Rauner. "I'm a North Sider. I was born a few blocks from Wrigley Field, and I remember watching the Cubs every summer on Channel 9. We have been through every emotion with this team.

"To see this historic win, to see the players lift the Commissioner's Trophy, that's a moment for all of us. This is a celebration for past and present fans along with all the Cubs' legends who never gave up hope."

Read the governor's proclamation.