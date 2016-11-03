Report card: High marks for M-S, SJ-O, Monticello

For school districts across Illinois, it’s report card time — when the state board of education grades them on a wide range of categories, from teacher pay to dropout rates. Staff writer NICOLE LAFOND took a look at how area districts fared. Here are a few of the highlights — and lowlights.

➜ For the second straight year, the high school churning out the area’s most “college-ready” students (21 or higher on the ACT) is MAHOMET-SEYMOUR. Seventy percent of M-S students hit the mark last year, edging ST. JOSEPH-OGDEN (64 percent) and MONTICELLO (63). On the other end: RANTOUL (20 percent) and BEMENT (21).

➜ No area district had a perfect graduation rate last year, but the top two weren’t far from it — ARCOLA and SJ-O both saw 98 percent of their seniors complete high school in four years, one percentage point better than SALT FORK. At 70 percent, DANVILLE had the area’s lowest gradation rate. Not helping: an area-high dropout rate of 8 percent, more than RANTOUL TOWNSHIP (6), Bement (4) and HOOPESTON AREA (4).

➜ When it comes to teacher pay, no area district can top URBANA, where the average compensation last year was $52,626, a little more than in Danville ($51,920) and Mahomet-Seymour ($51,378).

➜ On the administrative side, the biggest district paychecks were written by ROSSVILLE-ALVIN (pays $120,000 on average), GIFFORD ($114,000) and Monticello ($103,052). The area’s lowest averages were at LUDLOW ($63,760), VILLA GROVE ($64,162) and GEORGETOWN-RIDGE FARM ($67,941).

➜ ARMSTRONG-ELLIS is the best in the area at keeping teachers around, with a retention rate of 94 percent — 32 points higher than the district with the lowest rate (Ludlow). ISBE’s retention formula is based on how many teachers return to the same school year to year and covers a three-year period.

➜ The majority of area districts spent $4,000 to $7,000 per student last year for instructional purposes. Topping that range: Armstrong-Ellis ($9,868), ARMSTRONG TOWNSHIP ($8,652), Urbana ($7,947), Rantoul Township ($7,838) and Ludlow ($7,317).

➜ In what will be the final year a category is devoted to how entire districts fared on the polarizing PARCC tests — ISBE announced over the summer that the SAT will replace it for high schoolers — students at K-8 PRAIRIEVIEW-OGDEN outperformed the rest of the area, with 54 percent of them meeting or exceeding state standards. The lowest grades in the area went to Ludlow (11 percent) RANTOUL CITY SCHOOLS (11) and WESTVILLE (12).