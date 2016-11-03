Research Park director pleads guilty to DUI

Photo by: The News-Gazette University of Illinois Research Park Director Laura Frerichs

URBANA — University of Illinois Research Park Director Laura Frerichs pleaded guilty Thursday to driving under the influence of alcohol last summer in Champaign.

Champaign County Judge Ronda Holliman will review Frerichs' record and sentence her on Dec. 5. She faces a maximum of 364 days in the county jail and a fine of up to $2,500. She could also be sentenced to court supervision, conditional discharge or up to two years of probation.

Frerichs has no prior arrests or convictions for DUI.

Under the terms of an agreement worked out between special prosecutor Andrea Bergstrom of Urbana and Frerichs' attorney, Mark Lipton of Champaign, the UI administrator from Champaign pleaded guilty to one count of misdemeanor driving under the influence and a second misdemeanor DUI count alleging that her breath alcohol concentration was greater than 0.08 percent was dismissed. Also dismissed were two traffic tickets for disregarding a traffic light and improper lane usage.

Lipton said Frerichs has already obtained a substance abuse evaluation that the judge ordered. She's also undergone DUI education and counseling, he said.

The charges against Frerichs, 39, stemmed from her arrest Aug. 3 in southwest Champaign as she was driving home about 2:20 a.m. after having been at a function in the research park.

A Champaign County sheriff's deputy's report said Frerichs was westbound on Windsor Road and had pulled into the intersection with Prospect Avenue after the light turned red and stopped there.

She then backed her Mercedes SUV up and struck the front of the squad car of Sheriff's Deputy J.P. Reifsteck, who happened to be in the lane behind her. Reifsteck is regarded as one of the more prolific DUI arresters in the county.

After hitting his car, Frerichs continued westbound and ultimately stopped about two blocks away after Reifsteck activated his siren.

A breath test that he conducted more than an hour later at the jail on Frerichs revealed her breath alcohol concentration was 0.222 percent, almost three times the limit for an Illinois motorist to be presumed intoxicated.