Tolono bicyclist hit by pickup out of hospital
IVESDALE — A Tolono woman was seriously injured in a biking accident in southern Champaign County last weekend.
Sgt. Dan Coile of the Champaign County Sheriff's Office said Cheryl Jestis, 51, had to be airlifted to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana following an accident that happened about 1:15 p.m. on Oct. 29 just south of Ivesdale.
Coile said Jestis was riding a bicycle north on County Road 0 E, and had just passed 300 N, when she was hit from behind by a pickup truck driven by Tyler Harper, 23, of Ivesdale.
Harper told a deputy that his two 2-year-old sons were fighting in the back seat, he turned to look at them and when he turned back around, he was unable to stop in time to avoid striking Jestis.
Harper was issued a ticket for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
A spokesman for Carle said Jestis has been released from the hospital.
