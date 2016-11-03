Tree of Hope 'spokes-family' on DSC: 'They definitely are a lifesaver'

Photo by: Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Joe and Meredith Barnes pose with daughters Makenna, top, and Adalynn on Monday in Urbana. They are the 'spokes-family' for this year's edition of the Developmental Services Center's Tree of Hope campaign.

CHAMPAIGN — From respite help to play group, Developmental Services Center has been there for Joe and Meredith Barnes and their 4-year-old daughter, Makenna.

"They definitely are a lifesaver for this community," Meredith Barnes of Champaign said about this agency that serves the developmentally disabled and their families. "I don't know where we would be without them."

The Barnes family is serving as this year's "spokes-family" for DSC's annual Tree of Hope campaign, set to launch at 8 a.m. Thursday.

DSC runs its Tree of Hope fundraising campaign each holiday season, with this year's goal set at the same level as last year's, $150,000.

Meredith Barnes said she and her husband learned during her 20th week of pregnancy that Makenna would likely be born with spina bifida, a birth defect characterized by the incomplete development of the brain, spinal cord, and/or meninges, the protective covering around the brain and spinal cord. They armed themselves with information and prepared, she said.

In addition to spina bifida, Makenna was born with hydrocephalus, a treatable condition of abnormal fluid build-up in the brain, and a congenital condition called Chiari II. And at age 2, Makenna was also discovered to have central sleep apnea, which disrupts her breathing at night, Meredith Barnes said.

Barnes said she and husband focus on what Makenna can do, and she loves to run, jump, climb, paint, color, go to the park, ride the school bus, play basketball and be around other kids. She also loves being a big sister and is very empathetic, lively and "never stops talking," her mom said.

A former marketing project manger at Horizon Hobby who now stays home with her children, Meredith Barnes said she and her husband first discovered DSC when they were searching for resources for Makenna, and their first contact with the agency was a DSC play group Makenna benefitted from as a preschooler.

The agency has also helped a lot with respite care, Barnes said.

When she was 6 months pregnant with their now 1-year-old second daughter, Makenna fell in the driveway and Meredith wasn't able to lift her up, she said.

With Makenna prone to falling because of balance problems and their closet family three hours away, she said, "I figured out this was not going to work for the rest of my pregnancy."

DSC came through by sending a respite care provider to help look after Makenna at times, so she can clean the house or run to the grocery store when her husband, a University of Illinois information technology professional, can't be home to help, Barnes said. Makenna is mobile on foot around the house and for shorter outings, she said, but she needs a wheelchair for longer trips, such as grocery shopping, because she tires easily.

"If you go into the handicapped spot at Meijer and walk to the milk, that is too much for her," Barnes said.

DSC also came through when her second daughter was born, Barnes said. Her husband was away for work in Chicago when she went in for a prenatal visit, and a doctor told her the baby would need to be delivered right away. Her first thought was who would care for Makenna, and DSC sent a respite worker to the hospital to be with Makenna until her husband arrived, she said.

Help like this might not seem like a lot to others, Barnes said, but to her family "it means the world."

DSC Director of Development Janice McAteer said the agency formerly served 62 families with respite care when it received state funding to help pay for that service.

"As a result of the discontinuation of the state of Illinois respite grant, DSC recognized the critical clinical need for some families to receive respite help. As a result, DSC receives local funding from the Champaign County Developmental Disabilities Board that helps to provide these necessary services to approximately 25 families at DSC," McAteer said in an email.

Contributions to Tree of Hope, which are reflected by bulbs lighted on a Christmas tree at the corner of Prospect Avenue and Marketview Drive, also help DSC fill in funding gaps for other services, McAteer said.