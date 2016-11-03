Two shot in 'domestic altercation'
Early Thursday morning, Champaign police released a statement indicating "a domestic altercation took place within an apartment complex, resulting in both of the involved individuals being shot and sustaining non-life threatening gunshot wounds."
"Within minutes of officers’ arrival to the scene, it was learned that a 41-year-old Champaign woman had been transported to an area-hospital for a shooting wound. The accused suspect in this incident—a 21-year-old male—also arrived to the hospital with a gunshot wound approximately 90 minutes later."
The investigation into the shooting continues.
ORIGINAL STORY:
CHAMPAIGN — Police were investigating a report of shots fired Wednesday night in Campustown.
Police were called to a report of multiple shots fired near the corner of First and Green streets at 9:48 p.m. Wednesday. An Illini-Alert was sent out at 10 p.m. advising people to avoid the area of the 100 block of East Green Street; another was sent at 10:30 saying the suspect was thought to no longer be in the campus area.
By 10 p.m., at least six police cars were near the intersection. A woman who answered the phone at the Champaign Police Department late Wednesday night said the shooting was the result of a domestic situation.
Police said they were still looking for a shooter. No information was available about possible injuries.
