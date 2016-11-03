UI students celebrate Cubs title

Photo by: John Dixon/The News-Gazette Thousands of University of Illinois students celebrate at the corner of 6th and Green Streets in Champaign, after the Chicago Cubs won World Series on Wednesday Nov. 2, 2016. Other Related Content Kacich: It finally happened

CHAMPAIGN — Moments after the Cubs beat the Indians to win their first World Series since 1908, students emptied onto the streets in Campustown.

The scene was chaotic as thousands of students sang "Go, Cubs, Go," waved "W" flags, chanted "USA" and body-surfed atop the throng near the intersection of Sixth and Green.

At Esquire Lounge in downtown Champaign, revelers cut loose when the Cubs clinched it. Watch the video here.