UI students celebrate Cubs title
CHAMPAIGN — Moments after the Cubs beat the Indians to win their first World Series since 1908, students emptied onto the streets in Campustown.
The scene was chaotic as thousands of students sang "Go, Cubs, Go," waved "W" flags, chanted "USA" and body-surfed atop the throng near the intersection of Sixth and Green.
At Esquire Lounge in downtown Champaign, revelers cut loose when the Cubs clinched it. Watch the video here.
