Woman who was shot: 'It could have been worse'

Photo by: John Dixon/The News-Gazette A Champaign police car blocks an alley in the 100 block of Green Street after an apparent shooting there on Wednesday night.

CHAMPAIGN — A 41-year-old Champaign woman who was shot when she went to pick up her niece at a campus apartment Wednesday night said she feels “blessed” to have escaped with just a hole in her shoulder.

“It could have been worse. I’m just thankful it just went through and came back out and no bones were hit,” Henrietta Craig told The News-Gazette on Thursday.

“I was an innocent bystander. I had nothing to do with it,” she said.

On Thursday, Champaign police were looking for the man who shot Craig and a 21-year-old man and trying to figure out what led to their shootings.

About 9:45 p.m., as Game 7 of the World Series was heading toward a dramatic conclusion, police were called to reports of shots having been fired inside an apartment at 101 E. Green St., C, at the corner of First and Green streets.

Lt. Dave Shaffer said preliminary information is that there had been an argument between roommates there, that people left, then more people returned later.

“It appeared to start with an altercation that ended, then redeveloped with the arrival of additional people at the apartment,” Shaffer said. “During the second argument, an individual produced a gun, shots were fired and two people were hit. We are still looking for him.”

Craig said her niece was one of four people who lived in the apartment and she believed that there had been a dispute between one of her niece’s roommates and a man who was threatening the roommate.

Uncomfortable with what was happening, the niece called her mother to come get her. That woman, Craig’s sister, was out of town and asked Craig to go get her daughter.

“There was a lot of people in there. Everything happened so fast,” she said.

Craig estimated there were 10 or 11 people when she arrived.

“I don’t know what was going on. I could tell things were going to escalate. There were men fighting, girls fighting. ...In the midst of me getting my niece to get out of there, the next thing we know, we hear gunshots. I don’t know who was shooting. I didn’t see who had the gun. It literally happened in seconds. I felt my arm burning and ran out of the house. Thank goodness my niece was right behind me,” Craig said.

She believed she heard three shots.

Her niece drove her to Provena Covenant and she was later sent to Carle Foundation Hospital for treatment.

Craig described the building where her niece rents as oneone that leases bedrooms individually to multiple tenants who share a common area.

“The kids move into those apartments and don’t know the people they are staying with. She didn’t know what type of people she was dealing with,” Craig said of her niece, who attends Parkland College.

“I was just an auntie coming to pick her up and I end up getting shot,” said Craig, still shocked by what happened.

A mother of daughters ages 23, 19 and 17, Craig said she has cautioned her own children not to go to campus in the wake of a Sept. 25 melee about two blocks east on Green Street that left one man dead from gunfire, three others wounded, and another man badly beaten.

Craig said neither her niece nor she had anything to do with the argument or arguments that led to her being shot.

“I didn’t know anyone other than my niece. She just wanted to be picked up and taken away from the scene,” Craig said. “I told my daughters I don’t want them to go on campus and I go on campus and I get shot.”

Shaffer said the 21-year-old man who was shot was also treated for a non life-threatening injury.

He asked that anyone who can shed light on what happened at the apartment is asked to call the department at 217-351-4545 or those who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477.



