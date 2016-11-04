Ameren to finish cleanup at gas plant site by December

Ameren Illinois plans to finish removing toxins from the site of its old manufactured gas plant in Champaign by next month.



Project manager Brian Martin said crews in November and December will be removing coal tar from a 200 feet by 25 feet strip of land at the gas plant site at Fifth and Hill streets.



He said once the work is finished, Ameren next year will look for clearance from the state. He said if that's granted, the agency will consider its work at the site finished.

The plant site has been a topic of criticism by area grassroots groups which claim officials aren't doing enough to remove contamination. Recently, those residents said the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency was investigating.



Martin said the U.S. EPA and Ameren aren't communicating, but the agency would welcome any direction.



Ameren said the gas plant operated between 1869 and the early 1930s. It says the current cleanup effort has been going on since 2009.