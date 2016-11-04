Area history, Nov. 4, 2016

Today is Friday, Nov. 4, 2016. Here are news reports from this date 100, 50 and 15 years ago:

In 1916, the members of the Woman's Hughes Alliance auto party returned home Friday evening from a trip over the northern and eastern parts of Champaign County, tired but satisfied that a good day of campaigning had been done. There was not an accident to mar the trip, and the only incident out of the ordinary was the arrest of Champaign Mayor Swigart in Rantoul for violating traffic rules.

In 1966, the appearance of Herb Alpert and the Tijuana Brass will set a new Assembly Hall attendance record of 16,997, according to Assembly Hall Director Thomas Parkinson. Temporary seats on the Assembly Hall floor are being added for the show, which will break the attendance record set two years ago when Bob Hope attracted 13,225.

In 2001, after the Sept. 11 terror attacks, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission advised all nuclear plants in the country to move to the highest level of security. And Exelon, which operates the Clinton nuclear plant west of Champaign, promptly ordered all boats off of Clinton Lake and closed it. That has devastated local businesses, such as the Good Times Bait Shop in DeWitt.