Bribery trial for state trooper from Westville to begin Monday

DANVILLE — Two-plus years later, the bribery trial of a 13-year veteran of the Illinois State Police is ready to begin Monday in Vermilion County.

It was on May 22, 2014, that Trooper Keith Lumsargis, 46, of Westville was arrested and charged with two counts of bribery, a Class 2 felony and two counts of official misconduct, a Class 3 felony, for allegedly offering to buy another police officer dinner in exchange for giving his ex-girlfriend a ticket.

Lumsargis, who has been on unpaid administrative leave while the case plays out, faces sentences of probation to between two and five years in prison for each Class 3 felony and probation to between three and seven years in prison for each Class 2 felony.

On Thursday, Vermilion County assistant state's attorneys Sarah Carlson and Ryan Thomas appeared before Circuit Judge Nancy Fahey along with Lumsargis and defense attorney Michael Zopf of Champaign in preparation for Monday's trial. Zopf is the third attorney to represent Lumsargis. In late June, his previous attorney, Steve Amjad of Champaign, withdrew from the case.

Zopf mentioned during Thursday's hearing that if Lumsargis is convicted of a felony, he would lose his state police pension in addition to whatever punishment the court hands down. The state confirmed that there have been discussions the past two years about a possible plea, but prosecutors have never officially made an offer.

The two sides expect the trial to last two days.

The state alleges that Lumsargis offered Tilton police Officer Ryan Schull a bribe on multiple occasions in exchange for ticketing his ex-girlfriend, Mary Bailey. Schull reported the incident to his supervisor, who reported it to the state police's internal investigations division.

State police then recorded multiple conversations between Lumsargis and Schull, who was instructed to act as if he were following through with the alleged bribe. According to state police investigators, during one recorded conversation on May 14, 2014, Lumsargis told Schull that Catlin-Tilton Road was the usual route driven by his ex-girlfriend.

State investigators then had Schull work a traffic detail along Catlin-Tilton Road on May 16, 2014, allowing Lumsargis to believe he was there to stop Bailey and issue her a citation. Later, Schull showed Lumsargis a fake traffic ticket, making him believe he'd gone through with it, and Lumsargis promised Schull a steak dinner in return, according to state police investigators.

On May 22, 2014, Lumsargis picked up Schull at the Tilton Police Department and took him to the Possum Trot near Oakwood, where they ate dinner. Schull was wearing a wire, and Lumsargis paid for Schull's dinner and was arrested on his way out of the restaurant, according to investigators.