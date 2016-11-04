Champaign man's gun in car leads to probation

URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted he had a loaded handgun in a car that Mahomet police stopped in the summer has been sentenced to two years of probation.

Christian Sutton, 19, of the 1100 block of Centennial Drive pleaded guilty Wednesday before Judge Tom Difanis to aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, admitting that on July 8 he had a loaded 9 mm Ruger in a car in which he was a passenger.

The car was stopped about 2 a.m. on U.S. 150 on the west edge of Mahomet for speeding, Mahomet police said. Smelling cannabis coming from it, police had the three young men inside get out.

In the car, the officer found a small amount of cannabis and two loaded handguns, one of which had been reported stolen in Urbana last year.

In return for Sutton's plea, Assistant State's Attorney Dan Clifton dismissed another count of aggravated unlawful use of weapons, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of cannabis. He also dismissed a separate criminal case in which Sutton was charged with mob action for taking part in the battery of a man in Champaign on July 16.

Co-defendant Justin Dunbar, 19, of Champaign is awaiting trial on the weapons and cannabis charges. A 17-year-old also with Dunbar and Sutton was resentenced in August to juvenile prison after admitting he possessed cannabis.