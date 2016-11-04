Chicago man gets 4 years for Rantoul holdup

URBANA — A Chicago man who admitted his role in the holdup of a Rantoul business last year has been sentenced to four years in prison.

Karlton Gray, 21, pleaded guilty Thursday before Judge Tom Difanis to aggravated robbery in connection with the April 25, 2015, holdup of the Discount Tobacco store, 1020 E. Grove Ave.

Assistant State's Attorney Dan Clifton said two men with bandannas covering their faces entered the business that day and, after displaying what appeared to be handguns, ordered two employees to the floor then took money from the cash register and several cartons of cigarettes.

Co-defendant Daniel Perkins, 23, of the Fountain Valley Mobile Home Park in Rantoul pleaded guilty in September to the same crime and was sentenced to eight years in prison.

Witnesses said there was a third man involved, but police never identified or arrested him.

Gray and Perkins were arrested later that day coming out of the Fountain Valley Mobile Home Park in a different vehicle than the one the robbers tried to leave the store in but couldn't because it would start. In the vehicle, police found one gun, but Clifton said it was never clearly established that it was used in the robbery.

Gray told police he drove Perkins and the other man to the store while Perkins denied any involvement in the crime.

Clifton dismissed a more serious charge of armed robbery against each of the men.

He said Gray had a single prior conviction for aggravated fleeing and eluding and Perkins had one conviction for aggravated robbery.