Guilty plea on meth charge brings first-offender probation

URBANA — A third man involved in a methamphetamine operation discovered in a Rantoul home in June has been sentenced to two years of first-offender probation.

That means if Maurice Unzicker, 23, who last lived in the 700 block of St. Andrews Circle, Rantoul, gets in no more trouble during that time, he'll have no record of a felony conviction for having methamphetamine.

He pleaded guilty Friday before Judge Tom Difanis to possessing fewer than 5 grams of the drug in his home on June 24.

Rantoul police had received information about methamphetamine being produced at Unzicker's home and obtained a search warrant for his house, uncovering ingredients used in the process.

Assistant State's Attorney Dan Clifton said Unzicker, who had no prior convictions, admitted that he was a methamphetamine user.

He was also ordered to pay more than $850 in fines and costs and perform 30 hours of public service.

Two other men arrested with him have already pleaded guilty.

Jeremy Coffey, 36, of Rantoul pleaded guilty in August to possession of methamphetamine precursors and was sentenced to three years in prison.

Christopher Dockrill, 23, of Rankin pleaded guilty to possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine and is set to be sentenced by Difanis on Nov. 21.