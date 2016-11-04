It's a celebration
Plenty of area Cubs fans have flocked to Chicago today to attend what is a crowded parade honoring the World Series champs.
Those who didn't make the trip can watch the parade on television. Local Fox affiliates WRSP and WCCU will air the celebration from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cable channel WGN is also airing the parade commercial-free.
Meanwhile on campus, University of Illinois College of Business staff and students on Friday morning began signing a giant 'W' flag in the courtyard of the Business Instructional Facility in Champaign.
How are you celebrating? Let us know by emailing news@news-gazette.com
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.