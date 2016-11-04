It's a celebration

Photo by: John Dixon/The News-Gazette To celebrate the Chicago Cubs World Series championship, University of Illinois College of Business staff and students sing a giant "W" flag in the courtyard of the Business Instructional Facility in Champaign on Friday Nov. 4, 2016. Video

Plenty of area Cubs fans have flocked to Chicago today to attend what is a crowded parade honoring the World Series champs.

Those who didn't make the trip can watch the parade on television. Local Fox affiliates WRSP and WCCU will air the celebration from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cable channel WGN is also airing the parade commercial-free.

Meanwhile on campus, University of Illinois College of Business staff and students on Friday morning began signing a giant 'W' flag in the courtyard of the Business Instructional Facility in Champaign.

