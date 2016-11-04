Kid Rock playing Champaign today
CHAMPAIGN — Jimmy John Liautaud’s “rock star employees” are being treated to a concert featuring a real-life rock star.
The sandwich giant lured five-time Grammy nominee Kid Rock and upstate New York funk/hip-hop band Sophistafunk to Champaign for a private show today at The Accord downtown.
The invite-only gig, themed “New Beginnings,” is being held to mark the restaurant chain’s new partnership with Roark Capital, Liautaud told The News-Gazette today.
“It’s for the rock star employees who helped lead and build the company and to celebrate our new partnership with Roark Capital,” Liautaud said.
“We brought in our best folks from all around the country, as chosen by their bosses. It’s very exciting to be able to celebrate with my teammates in such a cool way.”
In September, it was revealed that Roark, an Atlanta-based private equity firm, had agreed to acquire a majority interest in Champaign-based Jimmy John’s.
Financial terms of the deal were not announced. Liautaud, who founded the company in 1983, will remain chairman and the single-largest individual shareholder.
so again jimmy john has so much money to waste he can give a private concert to his best employees.not the ones who work everyday for him at minumin wage.
Please remeber this when ordering food.Buy Local from Local people.
Maybe after the show they can go hunting on jjs 3000 acers in piatt county?
So why the hate for Jimmy, and his company? Is it because they serve a good product? Is it because the service in his stores is almost always spot on? Is it because JJ's corporate brings thousands of people to CU for training every year, and those people are staying in local hotels, dining at local restaurants, and spending money in our community? Is it because JJ's management does a great job, and continues to grow the company? Is it because Jimmy brings in a mid level rock band to celebrate, and say thank you to his team, and you didn't get an invite?
Or is it simply that you can's stand success, and want to tear down those who are successful?
Comments
