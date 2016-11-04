Kid Rock playing Champaign today

Photo by: John Dixon/The News-Gazette Stage hands move Kid Rock's equipment into The Accord on Main Street in Champaign on Friday Nov. 4, 2016. The singer is performing for a private show "Rock Star" employees of Jimmy John's sandwich franchise at the downtown nightclub.

CHAMPAIGN — Jimmy John Liautaud’s “rock star employees” are being treated to a concert featuring a real-life rock star.

The sandwich giant lured five-time Grammy nominee Kid Rock and upstate New York funk/hip-hop band Sophistafunk to Champaign for a private show today at The Accord downtown.

The invite-only gig, themed “New Beginnings,” is being held to mark the restaurant chain’s new partnership with Roark Capital, Liautaud told The News-Gazette today.

“It’s for the rock star employees who helped lead and build the company and to celebrate our new partnership with Roark Capital,” Liautaud said.

“We brought in our best folks from all around the country, as chosen by their bosses. It’s very exciting to be able to celebrate with my teammates in such a cool way.”

In September, it was revealed that Roark, an Atlanta-based private equity firm, had agreed to acquire a majority interest in Champaign-based Jimmy John’s.

Financial terms of the deal were not announced. Liautaud, who founded the company in 1983, will remain chairman and the single-largest individual shareholder.