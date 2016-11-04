Man who admitted having pot for sale gets probation
URBANA — A Joliet man who admitted he had cannabis for sale in Champaign more than a year ago has been sentenced to two years of probation.
Robert Zabel, 23, was also ordered to perform 100 hours of public service and pay more than $4,100 in fines and costs as part of his sentence for unlawful possession with intent to deliver cannabis.
In return for his guilty plea to that charge, Assistant State's Attorney Dan Clifton dismissed other charges alleging he had Adderall for sale and obstructed police.
Clifton said University of Illinois police had been investigating alleged drug activity at a home in the 600 block of South State Street in Champaign about a month and on April 14, 2015, found Zabel there with about 13 ounces of cannabis, which he intended to sell.
Police said he tossed a bag of cannabis as he ran out the back door of the house when they arrived.
Clifton said Zabel had prior convictions for possession of cannabis, consumption of alcohol by a minor, driving under the influence and possession of a controlled substance.
