Marching Illini to pay tribute to Cubs

Video: MJs Minute: Barry Houser » more Videographer: The News-Gazette Marching Illini director Barry Houser and his band are busier than ever. But for a change, they'll get to enjoy Thanksgiving with the families. Here's more from his visit to our studios.

CHAMPAIGN — Look for a giant Cubs logo alongside all those dancing Dads during the Marching Illini halftime show Saturday.

In honor of the World Series champs, the band quickly learned the circular formation and “Go Cubs Go” anthem this week and will perform it alongside other Illini favorites.

Director Barry Houser, a “big Cubs fan,” decided to include the tribute because the historic win happened “here in our state.”

“It’s a very relevant thing. We’ve got a lot of Cubs fans in the area,” and more will be visiting for Dads Weekend, he said Friday.

Houser drew up the marching routine and the band learned the song on Thursday.

The number will come in the middle of the halftime show, which will kick off with “76 Trombones,” featuring guest artist Douglas Yeo, former first trombonist with the Boston Symphony Orchestra. He’ll be accompanied by guest trombonists from local high schools “to make sure we have 76 trombones out there.”

The show will also feature the traditional Dad’s Day dance, where 200 fathers of Marching Illini members perform to a song medley. This year, the lineup includes the “Chicken Dance,” “Hustle,” “YMCA” and “New York, New York.”

The routine, which features the infamous Dads Day kickline, is “something we’ve done for a bazillion years.”