The #MJs, Nov. 4, 2016

On Fridays, staff writer Marcus Jackson (@MarcusJ_NG) will provide a quick glance at the best that Twitter has to offer. This week, a special World Series edition.

TOP TWEETS

Politics

They did it! 108 years later and the drought is finally over. Way to make history, @Cubs. #FlyTheW -H — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 3, 2016

— The Democratic presidential nominee already has Illinois locked up. The question is, did she upset enough folks in swing-state Ohio, home to the vanquished American League champion Cleveland Indians, to cost her in next week's election?

Music

Got to fulfill a lifelong dream as a family last night....the @cubs are WORLD SERIES CHAMPIONS! pic.twitter.com/cTT8wPPexy — Brett Eldredge (@bretteldredge) November 3, 2016

— The country music star from Edgar County skipped last night's 50th annual CMA Awards and was in the stands in Cleveland with his dad and brother to see his favorite team win it all.

Hollywood

Congrats to all my comedy friends from Chicago. This joy will make you less funny for a few months. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) November 3, 2016

— A lot of the good material from Chicago-based comedians is about how bad their baseball team is and the ridiculous emotions that has elicited. Just become White Sox fans now and make fun of us instead.

Local

This is a dream come true. I'm so happy. — Alex Roux (@aroux94) November 3, 2016

— We picked on the Central and UI grad a few weeks ago as the Cubs went through their ups and downs in the postseason. It's only right we share this after their triumph.

Sports

This is like when you're pulling on the lawn mower and it won't work and your dad David Ross comes up and angrily does it himself — Ernie Danks (@Cosmis) November 3, 2016

— The Cubs were reeling late in Game 7 when the resident old man came to the plate and delivered a solo homer to center field. Now, get off his lawn!

WHAT WILL BE TRENDING THIS WEEKEND

— #CubsParade

— Benedict Cumberbatch

— "Hacksaw Ridge"

— Derrick Rose

— Donald Trump

WHAT WAS TRENDING THURSDAY

— #CubsWin

— #NationalSandwichDay

— #PodestaEmails

— Google Home

— Parliament

BE SURE TO FOLLOW

J.J. Lockwood (@jbirdz1971)

The star of The News-Gazette's "Cubbie Conversation" has updated you on the Cubs' historical season every week. He's got one more installment left following the World Series victory.