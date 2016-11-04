Parkland planning layoffs of some non-tenure faculty

In a move that's being called "unprecedented," Parkland College in Champaign plans to not renew contracts for several non-tenure faculty members at the end of the school year.



A massmail sent Friday morning by Vice President for Academic Services Pam Lau said budget constraints and falling enrollment drove the decision. Lau said she has spoken to the faculty impacted and offered support.



A Parkland spokesman declined to comment further on the news, saying it was a personnel matter that had not yet gone before the school's board of trustees.



Below is the massmail sent by Pam Lau:



Dear Colleagues,

The College has made the unprecedented sobering decision to not recommend several of your non-tenured colleagues for contract renewal at the end of AY 2016-2017. This decision was made in the face of budgetary constraints and falling enrollments. Two criteria were used in our deliberations: (i) the ability to continue offering an academic program; and (ii) the ability to meet responsibilities with other qualified faculty. These are extraordinarily difficult times for all of us. The work undertaken by the affected faculty will have to spread amongst us so that our commitment to engage our students in learning can continue. But as one faculty member reminded me yesterday morning, We can do it. We will walk this challenging road together.

I have personally spoken to each faculty member affected by this decision. We will do what we can to support them at this time of transition. Please know that your deans, department chairs, and directors are more than ready to talk with you about this and the impact on our work in Academic Services.

