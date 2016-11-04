Service Club of the Week: Alliance Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution

Photo by: Provided From left, Daughters of the American Revolution members Carolyn Graham and Julia Woller along with Jenelle Keene of Feeding Our Kids sort donations with a volunteer at the Champaign Church of Christ.

About the club

Regent: Julie Woller.

Origin: The chapter was founded in 1904.

Meets: Usually on the second Saturday of each month at Inman Place in downtown Champaign. Want to join? Contact Mary Ellen Fryer at mefryer@gmail.com or 217-352-0281.

On tap: Nick Osborne of the University of Illinois' Chez Family Foundation Center for Wounded Veterans in Higher Education will speak at the Nov. 12 meeting.

Did you know: Members include military veterans Paula Rossan Annino, Nancy L. Kasper, Susan J. McLane and, from World War II, Jill Knappenberger.

Proudest of

1. Four times a year, Dollie DuMontelle and Anne Brown organize receptions and present U.S. flags to new citizens at naturalization ceremonies in Urbana.

2. The Alliance Chapter is a Vietnam War Commemorative Partner with the U.S. Department of Defense. It honors Vietnam veterans at two ceremonies every year.

3. Debra McCall, Carol Castellon, Ellen Stonner and Ann Bentley organize ceremonies for DAR Good Citizen award-winning seniors at 13 area high schools. They do the same for award winners in the American History Essay contest (grades 5-8) and Junior American Citizen competition (K-12).

Coming up

1. Castellon will give talks at Unity West and Bottenfield schools in November about the flags in the chapter's historic collection.

2. Project Patriot Committee Chairwoman Donna Nichols is organizing Holiday Mail for Heroes, collecting Christmas cards in October and November for active servicemen and -women.

3. Service for Veterans Committee Chairwoman Kate Stout is collecting comfort items and monetary donations for gift cards for veterans at VA Illiana Health Care System in Danville.