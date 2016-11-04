Service Club of the Week: Homer American Legion Auxiliary Unit 290

Photo by: Provided Homer American Legion Auxiliary Unit 290 members distribute poppies.

About the club

President: Annette Livingston.

Meets: 6:30 p.m. on the second Monday of the month at Homer Village Hall.

On tap: During next month's meeting, the unit will receive a quilt from Sewing for Veterans. Members will also hear from a speaker with the Feeding Our Kids program.

Did you know? The organization is in the process of establishing a veterans memorial to be located outside Village Hall. Also assisting: the Homer American Legion and the Sons of the American Legion.

Memory lane: Auxiliary members assisted with disaster relief following the 2013 tornado in Gifford.

Proudest of

1. Lori Rushing has led the unit's effort to sponsor local residents in Illini Girls State, a week-long program that provides training for young women in city, county and state government.

2. Gloriann Lewis and Livington organize an annual Memorial Day smorgasbord at Village Hall.

3. Chris Jones and Sandy Griffin coordinate the organization's scholarship program for students at Heritage High School.

Coming up

1. Kim Graham & Co. are organizing November's veterans supply drive.

2. The auxiliary is planning to have a booth at the Homer Cookie Walk during the first weekend of December.

3. Unit 290 supports programs at the VA Illiana Health Care System in Danville.