Top of the Morning, Nov. 4, 2016

Photo by: The News-Gazette Taybor Pepper.

TV work was a snap for Taybor Pepper. Literally.

The son of ex-Illini offensive lineman Cam Pepper, Taybor is featured in an upcoming Ford commercial.

What's his role? The former Michigan State player is long snapping a football into the open window of a silver Ford Escape.

Pepper got the gig thanks to friend and former Michigan State basketball player Keenan Wetzel, who is now involved in commercial work. The ad campaign deals with tailgating and Wetzel thought Pepper would be perfect for the spot.

"He knew I could do it," Pepper said.

The ad has already been on Snapchat and will air on television during the college football season.

The commercial was shot on a high school football field in Detroit and took most of a day. Pepper said the pay was good.

Before filming, Pepper had never tried to snap a ball through a car window "but I knew I could. If I cound get it on my punter's right hip, I knew I could get it through a car window."

Pepper did 18 takes got it in the window or completely through 12 times.

"The entire shoot was filmed on iPhones," Pepper said. "They didn't use real cameras."

Pepper is wearing jeans and a flannel shirt in the commercial, trying to look like a fan.

"It was harder snapping in jeans than I expected," Pepper said.

At the start of the spot, Pepper is in snapping position, then turns to celebrate when the ball goes into the car.

Pepper, who has his degree from Michigan State, continues to pursue his dream to be a long snapper in the NFL. He has had tryouts and is working on his body and form to get ready for the next opportunity.

Pepper, his dad and mom, Donna, will be at Memorial Stadium for Saturday's Michigan State-Illinois game.

