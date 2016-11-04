Updated: Parkland planning layoffs of some non-tenure faculty

New 2:12 p.m. Friday:



The president of Parkland College in Champaign said more budget balancing measures will be needed, but no further layoffs are anticipated this year beyond those announced Friday.



The college said in a massmail Friday morning that it is recommending that "several" non-tenure faculty not have their contracts renewed at the end of this school year.



Parkland Board of Trustees Chairman Dana Trimble said the plan is expected to be presented to the board later this month. He said personnel moves are a last resort in budget talks.

Friday morning's massmail from Parkland Vice President for Academic Services Pam Lau said budget constraints and falling enrollment drove the decision. Lau said she has spoken to the impacted faculty and offered support. Officials did not disclose how many faculty may be impacted.



Parkland president Tom Ramage, in his own massmail, said Friday that the college will need to make around $800,000 in budget cuts over the next one to two years to become self-sufficient.



Below is the massmail sent by Tom Ramage:



Colleagues:

Just about a year ago, we had a meeting in the Theater to discuss the status of our budget. The News Gazette wrote a story immediately following.

We ended that fiscal year with slightly more than a $5MM deficit.

Some of this deficit occurred because of declines in enrollment. However, if we were still funded by the state at the level we were two years ago, we would have been very close to finishing the year with a balanced budget.

Over the last two fiscal years, Parkland College has received $3.05MM via two “Stop Gap” budgets over the last two years, FY16 and FY17 combined. Based on the amount the College received in FY15, we should have received $10.4MM.

FY15’s allocation was down $600k from the year before, $500k from the year before that. You understand the trend. Our fund balance has steadily declined as a result. In fiscal year 2013, we had $18.7MM or 33% of our annual operating costs in reserve.

By the close of fiscal year 2016, that reserve was reduced to 15% or $8.7MM. This is clearly not sustainable and the vast majority of the problem is driven by the State's disinvestment in higher education. That is an indisputable fact. As I said during our August opening session our solution begins with eliminating any expectation that there will be a state portion of our revenue.

That number is $2.5MM

Today, many of you have become aware of the fact that we have made the decision to not renew the contracts of several faculty members that are not tenured. These faculty are outstanding, excellent teachers and colleagues. Two criteria were used to make this decision: (i) the ability to continue offering an academic program; and (ii) the ability to meet responsibilities with other qualified faculty.

At the end of the current fiscal year, we will be down 64 full-time employees compared to the number we began the fall semester in August of 2015. Eleven were administrative positions. Of the 64, 20 occur at the end of this fiscal year and the net effect is a reduction to payroll/benefit expenses going into next year of nearly $1.7MM.

This is still not enough to accomplish the goal.

We still need to find approximately $800k over the next 1-2 years from either more expense reductions or revenue increases, to become totally self-sufficient from the state. These reductions/increases could come from a variety of sources; additional retirements or resignations, increases in enrollment and/or retention, EAV growth, continued containment of expenses, or tuition/fee increases.

Or, any combinations of the above. However, I do not anticipate the need for any additional staff reductions this year.

Yes, we must be a smaller College and we may have to limit and focus our efforts for a while. I am confident we will get there. We have been measured, communicative, inclusive, and fair in our processes so far.

None of this mitigates the fact that we all intensely dislike losing valued colleagues.



Below is the massmail sent by Pam Lau:



Dear Colleagues,

The College has made the unprecedented sobering decision to not recommend several of your non-tenured colleagues for contract renewal at the end of AY 2016-2017. This decision was made in the face of budgetary constraints and falling enrollments. Two criteria were used in our deliberations: (i) the ability to continue offering an academic program; and (ii) the ability to meet responsibilities with other qualified faculty. These are extraordinarily difficult times for all of us. The work undertaken by the affected faculty will have to spread amongst us so that our commitment to engage our students in learning can continue. But as one faculty member reminded me yesterday morning, We can do it. We will walk this challenging road together.

I have personally spoken to each faculty member affected by this decision. We will do what we can to support them at this time of transition. Please know that your deans, department chairs, and directors are more than ready to talk with you about this and the impact on our work in Academic Services.

Pam



