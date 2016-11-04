Urbana video store adds pizza joint

Photo by: Provided Marco's Pizza

URBANA — Marco’s Pizza will soon open inside the Family Video building at 1901 S. Philo Road.

The restaurant is scheduled to open in mid-December.

Adam Stuhr, local district manager for Marco’s Pizza, said it will be the fifth Marco’s in the district, joining two in Bloomington, one in Terre Haute, Ind., and one in Crawfordsville, Ind.

“We are owned by Family Video, and we have 140 Marco’s Pizza stores inside Family Video buildings,” Stuhr said.

He said customers can have Marco’s deliver not only a pizza but also a movie rental from Family Video.