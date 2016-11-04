What's in a name? Champaign's Lincolnshire Fields neighborhood

Photo by: John Dixon/The News-Gazette The sign on the clubhouse at Lincolnshire Fields Country Club.

Bob Shapland Sr.'s family came to the United States from England. So during his years as a premier developer in Champaign County, Shapland started a neighborhood in town during the 1950s — near the intersection of Kirby and Prospect avenues — and named it Lincolnshire, which is also a historical county in the east of England.

"Lincolnshire was sort of a symbol for Illinois with us being in Illinois and also of England, so that's why I chose that as the name," the 94-year-old said.

Shapland continued to develop neighborhoods in Champaign and moved farther west during the 1960s.

"We also called that Lincolnshire, but since we already had one and there was also a Lincolnshire, Illinois, we named it Lincolnshire Fields," Shapland said. "We added the 'Fields' because we were in the middle of the country out there in the fields."

Today, the Lincolnshire Fields neighborhood boasts more than 450 homes. The Lincolnshire Fields Country Club and its golf course serve as the centerpiece of the community bordered by Kirby on the north, Windsor Road on the south, Duncan Road on the east and Staley Road on the west. The golf course at Lincolnshire Fields started as a nine-hole track on the east side of Interstate 57 and expanded to become an 18-hole course with nine more holes west of the highway.

"The fellas that have taken care of it and developed it more after I left in 1980 have done a great job, and it's one of the better places around," Shapland said.