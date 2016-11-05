Area history, Nov. 5, 2016
Today is Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016. Here are news reports from this date 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1916, a roof fire at 104 N. Central Ave., Urbana, caused by sparks from the flue of the First Christian Church Sunday morning caused about $100 damage. This is the second fire within a year, from the same cause. The flue of the church furnace is just the right height to allow sparks to be blown under the shingles of the house, which is just a few feet north. The house is occupied by three families.
In 1966, Urbana ran through a warmup in Decatur Friday night for the Big 12 championship match with Champaign. The Tigers remained undefeated, beating the Decatur Reds, 40-6. Champaign, meanwhile, also is undefeated after a 47-0 victory at Lincoln.
In 2001, a Champaign County Board committee will consider two proposals this week — one from Democrats, one from Republicans — to strengthen county adherence to the Illinois Open Meetings Act.
