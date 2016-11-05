City of Urbana employees' health insurance rates to fall 11.5%

URBANA — City officials say Urbana's flat refusal to pay higher health insurance rates for employee coverage is paying off again.

With employer group rates expected to rise about 6 percent next year nationally and more locally, the cost of health insurance for the city of Urbana's approximately 250 employees and their dependents will drop 11.5 percent next year.

The savings are coming courtesy of a new Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois PPO plan for 2017, city officials said. City employees are currently covered by Health Alliance Medical Plans.

This will reflect the fourth consecutive year the city will be paying either no increase or will have managed to snag a decrease in its health insurance premiums, adding up to $3 million in savings, according to Mayor Laurel Prussing.

Next year's premium will run about $2.7 million, compared to about $3 million this year, with the city picking up two-thirds of the premium cost and employees picking up the other third.

Prussing said she established a zero increase on health insurance costs to keep up with city expenses after a recession hit and then two hospitals in Urbana became tax-exempt.

"After Carle (Foundation) Hospital stopped paying about $1 million in property taxes, it was clear that we could no longer afford to pay annual increases in health insurance," Prussing wrote in a Nov. 3 memo to the city council.

Urbana is one of the cities that didn't lay off employees due to the recession, she also said.

"We never laid anybody off. We never cut their health insurance. We never made them pay more," she said.

Carle-owned Health Alliance Medical Plans initially quoted the city of Urbana a 9 percent rate increase, which would have cost the city $180,000 more for its share of the premium and employees $90,000 more, Prussing said.

A committee of employees and managers rejected the offer, and Health Alliance lowered its quote to a 4 percent increase, and the committee decided to pursue other offers, city officials said.

City Human Resources Manager Todd Rent said in a memo to the city council that the committee made several tries to secure a proposal from Blue Cross Blue Shield and was initially unsuccessful, and Prussing directed the staff to continue trying. The company's first quote offered the city a 4 percent rate reduction, and the second one resulted in the 11.5 percent reduction.

With their new Blue Cross Blue Shield plan, city employees and their dependents will lose access to Carle's primary care providers, but virtually every employee group covered will save money on the premium, Rent said.

Rent said the savings should be credited to the employee committee, an aggressive broker (Barham Benefit Group) and the mayor.

"I think the mayor has sent very strong signals to everyone in this marketplace," he said.

A National Business Group on Health survey released in August projected 2017 health care benefit cost increases for large employers next year to hold steady at 6 percent, and many employers said they would try to hold increases to 5 percent by making changes to their plans.

Urbana's highest health insurance quote this year was from United Healthcare, which would have raised premium rates nearly 22 percent, according to the city.