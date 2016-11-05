Merci's Refuge: 'A place for change if you want (it) ..."

Photo by: John Dixon/The News-Gazette Greta Henry, director of Champaign ministries for the Pregnancy Resource Center, stand in the kitchen of Merci's Refuge, a residential facility for adult women in Champaign on Friday Nov. 4, 2016.

CHAMPAIGN — In her line of work, Greta Henry has seen women who have become so beaten down in their lives, they just plain run out of hope.

"They have felt like they are ashes," she said.

Henry has been waiting for years to offer a nurturing residential program in the local community that she believes can help, and the wait is over.

Recently opened at 209 E. Wilbur Ave., C, it's called Merci's Refuge, and its first resident just moved in this past week, Henry said.

"It's a place for change, if you want change in your life," said Henry, director of both Merci's Refuge and the Champaign ministry of its parent organization, Living Alternatives Pregnancy Resource Center.

Living Alternatives, which has 12 locations in Illinois and Indiana, is a Christian, anti-abortion ministry that strives to reach pregnant women and encourage parenting or adoption options. Its leaders have been working on getting Merci's Refuge, which is next door to the Champaign resource center, built and open for more than five years.

Merci's Refuge is a shelter and residential program for women who are pregnant with no place else to go, but it's not just for pregnant women, Henry said. It's also there as an opportunity for other women to focus on themselves for a time and heal from traumatic events in their lives, she said.

This facility opened with space for eight women, ages 18 and older, and will eventually take 16 women, Henry said. They'll stay for six to nine months and undergo counseling, take part in support groups and Bible studies, help with chores and have opportunities for self-reflection and learning life skills.

Eventually, the women will also look for a job and transition out of the program back into the community.

The curriculum "gets to the core issues in your life," Henry said.

Some women are fleeing an abusive situation or crisis, Henry said. But there has to be more. "There has to be change. They must really, truly desire to work toward change," she said.

The cost of the program for women is free, with Merci's Refuge entirely supported by donations, Henry said.

There's still some way to go for Merci's Refuge to be free of the debt on its $914,000 land and building cost, though. Living Alternatives still owes $347,000 on this project, and continues to seek donations to cover that, Henry said.

Contributions have come in from churches, businesses and private donors, she said, and the organization is very grateful to everyone who has helped.

"We have great programs, wonderful programs. They've been tested for years. It's a beautiful facility."

The public is invited to see Merci's Refuge at a grand opening planned for 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, with a dedication service at 3 p.m., Henry said.