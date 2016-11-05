Reunited: Arcola, Raggedy Ann and Andy

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette Mary Kate Monahan, 7, second from right, lifts her brother Ryan, 3, up on the bench with the new Raggedy Ann and Andy sculpture in Arcola Friday November 4, 2016. At left is their brother Keenan, 5, all from Champaign. They were sitting next to the art after a unveiling ceremony. Image

ARCOLA — It used to be common knowledge that there was a connection between this Douglas County town and the Raggedy Ann and Andy characters created by native son Johnny Gruelle.

There was the annual Raggedy Ann and Andy Festival and a museum bearing the names of the characters in town. But the festival has been discontinued and the museum closed.

"The collectables are so expensive and the insurance was so much and security got to be a problem that it ended up being donated to the National Toy Hall of Fame," longtime Arcola resident Pat Monahan said.

There was little connecting Arcola with the history of Raggedy Ann and Andy — until Friday.

In front of about 50 locals, just east of the railroad tracks near the corner of Main Street and Oak Street, a statue of the two characters sitting on a red bench was unveiled, once again establishing the link between the recognizable characters and the community that was at one time the home of their creator.

"I know my grandfather is looking down," Joni Gruelle Wanamaker, granddaughter of Gruelle, who created Raggedy Ann 101 years ago.

Wanamaker and her late husband, Tom, were instrumental in establishing the museum in 1999, though a downturn in tourism and the economy forced them to have to close it in 2009. Then a few years ago, Monahan began discussions with the Wannamakers about erecting a statue to once again exhibit the connection with the city and the characters.

"Finally, last May we started getting serious about it," Monahan said.

A Notre Dame graduate, Monahan enlisted the services of former classmate Jerry McKenna, a world-renowned sculptor. McKenna has crafted hundreds of famous statues of military leaders, sports stars and religious figures.

"He said it was the hardest statue he had done because of all the detail and the hair," Monahan said.

After a fundraising effort spearheaded by Monahan, Annette Ferguson, Susie Partridge and Joni Wannamaker, that committee was able to secure $65,000 from 60 different donors to fund the project. McKenna got to work on June 1 and delivered the piece to Arcola last week.

Unfortunately, Tom Wannamaker fell seriously ill and passed away before the project came to fruition.

"He passed away about a month after we started the project," Monahan said. "He saw the sculptor's rendition of what it would look like and he approved the plans."

On Friday, everyone else got to see the statue for the first time. Raggedy Ann and Andy are sitting in the middle of a red bench, with room on each side for people to sit down and pose for photos.

"So people can take what they call 'selfies' these days," Monahan said.

There are two additional black benches on each side of the red bench and bricks featuring the names of the donors were placed on the ground in front of the statue.

Children sat and took photos with Ann and Andy on Friday as members of the community looked on with pride.

"It just brings it out for the public to see what Raggedy Ann has meant to this community and how important it was," said Winnie Stortzam, who has worked in the Arcola business community for 38 years. "We really enjoy having that opportunity to share with the public."