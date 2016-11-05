Sentencing delayed for man who defrauded bank
URBANA — Sentencing for a Champaign landlord and architect who pleaded guilty to defrauding an area bank was delayed again Friday at the federal courthouse in Urbana.
U.S. District Court Judge Colin Bruce rescheduled the case against Gene "G.T." Hardwick until Nov. 28, at which time a renegotiated guilty plea agreement is expected to be presented to Bruce, with sentencing to follow.
Hardwick pleaded guilty in April to defrauding the Longview State Bank. He was expected to be sentenced to up to two years in prison at an Oct. 7 hearing before Bruce.
But the judge rejected the guilty plea, specifically citing the agreement precluding the imposition of a fine.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Bohm said he and defense lawyer James Martinkus omitted a fine as a potential penalty so that an additional financial burden would not make it more difficult for Hardwick to pay restitution to the bank.
Martinkus indicated Friday that he and Bohm have not finalized all the details of a new plea agreement, but that there is no insurmountable hurdle to prevent them from reaching one.
"I think we are both trying to resolve this in good faith," he said. "My anticipation is that Mr. Bohm and I will have it resolved (soon)."
While the terms of the agreement are up in the air, Hardwick has not withdrawn his guilty plea.
The case dates to 2007, when Hardwick borrowed $3.9 million from the Longview State Bank. The veteran businessman sought the loan to finance the construction of a 64-unit apartment building at 611 E. Park St., C.
But a follow-up on the loan two years later by a bank examiner revealed a vacant lot where the apartment was supposed to be.
Subsequent investigation revealed that Hardwick used a now-disputed portion of the loan for personal expenses. The government alleges that he misspent nearly $400,000 of the $2.4 million in loan proceeds he received before the fraud was discovered. A defense accounting, one conducted by Hardwick's sister, contends that Hardwick's unauthorized expenses were considerably less — $43,417.
The government is expected to call an investigator from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. to explain how the government reached its conclusion. The defense already has submitted a report to the court that outlines its argument for the lower figure.
Citing his client's advanced age and health woes, Martinkus is expected to ask for a sentence of probation. The government is seeking a two-year prison term followed by two years of supervised release. Any fine imposed by the court could range from $5,000 to $1 million, although given the stakes involved in this case, it would likely be at the lower end of the scale.
Allowing for the defense's claim that Hardwick used only $43,417 of the $2.4 million he received, (how does the government count $400,000?) that would leave $2,356,583 of the loan missing somewhere that didn't go towards the construction of an apartment building. Does Hardwick have to repay that as well?
Hardwick is unfit for prison life to be sure, but such leniency is never granted to regular folks who engage in such a theft. We see here how justice gets tilted for the professional class, who can hire private attorneys to fix problems. Not that the professional class are not worthy of such mercies, but the question goes to whether regular civilians should be granted the same.
It remains a mystery why Hardwick never constructed the apartment building.
