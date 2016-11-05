Three people shot at Champaign house party

CHAMPAIGN — Police are looking for the people involved in a shooting at a north Champaign home late Friday that left three people wounded, including a teen-age girl who was critically injured.

Champaign Deputy Police Chief Troy Daniels said the shootings happened at a house party in the 300 block of North Third Street around 11:35 p.m. The house is about two blocks east and four blocks north of the police station.

"It was a dispute near the entrance of the party about getting in," Daniels said.

Preliminary information is that two men argued near the door over admission to the party, pulled weapons, and fired at each other.

A 17-year-old Champaign girl was shot in the back and is in serious condition at Carle Hospital in Urbana, Daniels said.

A 46-year-old Danville man arrived at Carle later with a non-life threatening injury and a 23-year-old Urbana man showed up at Presence United Samaritans Medical Center in Danville, also with a non-life threatening injury. Daniels was not certain what time that man arrived at the Danville hospital.

Daniels said police believe that the teen-age girl and at least one of the other shootings victims were innocent bystanders.

"We are trying to determine who was involved and if any of the people shot were actually shooting," he said.

Daniels said investigators have been working the case since it happened.

"We are definitely getting some cooperation," he said.

As always, police need more people willing to come forward with information.

Based on preliminary investigation, they are looking for a black man in his late 20s, about 5 feet, 9 inches tall, with a medium build, who had his hair styled in dreadlocks. The young man was wearing a red shirt.

Daniels said the shootings are not believed to be related to one at an apartment in the 100 block of East Green Street on Wednesday night or either of the shootings that occurred last Friday and Saturday in the 700 block of North Neil Street last.

Anyone with information on the Third Street shooting is asked to call police at 217-351-4545 or Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477. Tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and can also be submitted online at www.373tips.com or by texting "CCTIP" plus the information to 274637 (CRIMES).