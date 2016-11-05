Top of the Morning, Nov. 5, 2016

Photo by: Provided Chris Lugardo and his family take off early Friday for the Cubs parade and rally in Chicago.

Friday's crowd — 5 million strong if you believe Chicago police — included Champaign's Chris Lugardo, who got the OK from his wife Jenny to take the family to what was a wild and woolly Cubs party.

"I married well," he said.

With the kids — Matthew, 12; Charlie, 10; Tony, 8; Clara, 6; and Maria, 3 — off from school, Chris and Jenny made the made dash up Interstate 57. Along the way, he agreed to serve as our volunteer reporter. The UI grad's credentials were rock-solid:

— He grew up really close to Wrigley Field. "My first memory (was) Ron 'The Penguin' Cey hitting two home runs then getting intentionally walked. It made me think he was the greatest player ever, which in retrospect is hilarious."

— And he watched Game 7. "We put the kids to bed when the rain delay came, which meant I had to be quiet when they won. I'm sure the sight of me silently leaping around my living room was comical."

Here's more:

Just how crowded was it?

"Pretty packed. We were at Jackson and Columbus, and if there was a climbable surface, then there were too many people climbing it."

Did you see anything?

"The only thing I can say for sure is that I definitely caught a glimpse of the trophy."

Best part was ...

"The pilgrimage. I didn't expect to see much, but I wanted to be part of the crowd and to be able to say, for the rest of my life, that I was there."

And the worst part ...

"Hungry kids melting down. Not being able to see over the sea of people waving their phones in the air to take poor quality videos."

Who got the loudest cheer?

"There was a huge MVP chant for Ben Zobrist. But when the trophy came at the end, everyone went nuts. We've been hungry for great hardware for a long time."

It's a good thing he married well.

"(Today) is my wife's birthday and I'm not exactly sure when I'm going to be able to shop for her."