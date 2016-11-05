Weekend Planner: Fall Woodworking Festival

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette Frank Laci, left, Hoopeston, and Ellis Hissong, Decatur, center, listent to Mike Sargent talk about turning a bowl on a lathe at CU Woodshop in Champaign Thursday November 3, 2016. The facility is hosting the Fall Woodworking Festival.

The CU WoodShop near Parkland College is introducing a new feature to its seventh annual Fall Woodworking Festival: The Customer Project Expo. In the WoodShop's Dream Shop lounge, the exhibition features projects made by local woodworkers, both hobbyists and professionals. Some of the items are for sale, and visitors will vote on the pieces they like best, with the winners announced tonight. Here's more on the festival courtesy staff writer Melissa Merli:

1 At the Customer Project Expo you'll see pens, tables, chairs, musical instruments, cabinets, a rocking cradle, bowls, goblets, bottle stoppers, sculptures, toys and cutting boards, some of them in dizzying op-art patterns. "They're small projects illustrative of what we've done in the shop out here," said CU WoodShop general manager Ryan Metcalfe. Well, they're not all small: One woodworker entered a Stickley-style sofa and two chairs, built with wood, with cushions added.

2 The Fall Woodworking Festival also features vendor demonstrations all day of machinery and tools — today is the last day for the three-day festival. Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Representatives of companies will demonstrate Sawstop and Festool machinery and tools and General Finishes wood-finishing products. Luke Barnett Seminars will take place on the American Windsor stool, steam bending and sharpening. CU WoodShop also has a "Made in America" aspect to the festival: "barn-burning" prices on tools and accessories.

3 If you're a woodworker or interested in the hobby, you have to visit CU WoodShop at 1401 Parkland Court. Woodworking humorist/actor/UI alumnus Nick Offerman did during one of his visits to Champaign. He subsequently gave it a shout out from the stage. The WoodShop has a large retail area, open to all, that features an expanded line of both domestic and exotic lumber, all the tools, machinery and supplies you can imagine — and instructional books, among them Offerman's third book, "Good Clean Fun: Misadventures at Offerman Woodshop."