The Big 10 with Jeff D'Alessio, Nov. 6, 2016

With most pollsters predicting that the biggest glass ceiling of them all will be blown to smithereens in two days, we asked our distinguished panel of pioneering women to tell us about the rough road they traveled on their way to achieving a female first.

YEMAYA BOR DAIN

First African-American female to graduate with a Ph.D. in Electrical and Computer Engineering from the UI, in 2015

"I was the only one in my research building who looked like me and since people who look like me are not often graduate engineering researchers — apparently — I was often mistaken for or assumed to be the wife of the only black professor in the building, even though I often wore a backpack and T-shirts covered in equations.

"I was pregnant with my first child in my first semester of graduate school and was lucky enough to spend one semester at home bonding with him. When I returned to the lab, I received quite a bit of resistance from a staff member who was responsible for training me to have access to a tool necessary to carry out my research. After refusing to answer my questions, he quit the training prematurely to lecture me about 'not being serious' about my studies and told me to have someone else in my research group run my experiments for me.

"Talk about a microaggression."

RITA GA RMAN

Vermilion County's first female associate judge went on to be chief justice of state Supreme Court

"When I was admitted to the Illinois Bar in 1968, there were, of course, few women. The fact that I was married to another newly admitted lawyer was unusual.

"The Illinois Bar Journal took our picture on the day and later ran the photo with the caption: 'Mr. and Mrs. Gill Garman were admitted to practice.' I guess no one thought I had a first name. I have always been proud to be Mrs. Garman, but I was admitted and practice as Rita Bell Garman. It was very important to my father and mother that I always let people know I am a Bell by birth.

"Another interesting fact is that in those years the lawyers' names were recorded on index cards in the clerk's office — the women lawyers' names were kept on pink cards."

PATRICIA AVER Y

First female chair, Champaign County board

"Many people know Patricia Avery by one of the many titles I have held in Champaign County. Underlying these positions of influence and responsibility, there are many firsts, specifically because I am both a woman and I am black.

"The first woman chair of the county. The first African-American woman to be appointed or elected to serve as Champaign County recorder of deeds. The first African-American woman elected outside of County Board District 5. And the first African-American woman to be the president of the Champaign County NAACP, the oldest, baddest and boldest civil rights organization in the world.

"Despite all this, I am constantly reminded that this is a man's world and, for women, every accomplishment is an upward struggle for recognition, affirmation and appreciation.

"As women, our greatest challenge is identifying and fighting against the double standards that are roadblocks in social, economic and political circles.

"My earliest challenge came when my siblings and I were divided between our maternal and paternal grandparents after my mom was gunned down by a stray bullet. The family who extended their love to me had four boys, two older and two younger. As many young girls know, there are two sets of rules: a looser, adrenaline-fueled one for the boys, and a passive, submissive one for girls. But I wasn't having any of it. Surely I respected my elders; that was a given. But I had to earn every inch of respect and consideration from a male-dominated culture.

"I had to work twice as hard for acceptance, and I took on every challenge with open arms. I dealt with every 'ism' throughout my life — racism, sexism, classism — and regularly sang the words to James Brown's classic hit: 'This is a man's world but it wouldn't be nothing, nothing without a woman or a girl.'

"At my first job, at Charleston (S.C.) Lithographing, my boss, Mr. Joe M, said he was only hiring me because I was 'a black from up north.' In-your-face racism was culturally acceptable in mid-'70s South.

"When I became the first woman to chair the county board and chose to review all third-level complaints, I was challenged often by men who were heads of departments. After reviewing one complaint, I reached a decision that did not sit well with one. He stormed into my office and scattered the decision paper across the room. I sat quietly as he threw his temper tantrum, and politely closed the door behind him. Unshaken by his childlike behavior, I held firm. He later apologized and asked me out for ice cream. I'd seen this behavior before and respectfully passed.

"I feel if we as women can shatter the ultimate glass ceiling, then we will be respected and accepted in all spaces, no matter who is in the room. That is why I am very excited about and committed to the election of our first female president.

"In 2006, while supporting a male friend who was running for a state senate seat, I experienced one of the most important days of my life. I was recognized and called out of the crowd to the stage by then U.S. Senator Barack Obama. Senator Obama called me his friend and told the crowd, as I stood next to him, that I knew him when others couldn't even pronounce his name. I felt special, respected and appreciated, unlike the way I and so many other women are treated by other men of all professions.

"Many of those same men who had disrespected me in the past were now coming up to me offering their support if I ever decided to run for office in the future. Wow! All my hard work and sincerity in applying myself to the benefit of others came to fruition. The respect shown to me by now-President Barack Obama finally translated to respect within my community from the power brokers and stakeholders."

LYNN MORLEY MARTI N

UI grad, former U.S. secretary of labor, first woman elected to a congressional leadership post

"After my first election to the Winnebago County board in 1972, I was appointed to the committee on roads and bridges, evidently the first woman. The road commissioner, who seemed old to me then, tried to have me unappointed. He told me he was sure I was nice, but since I would have to walk through the shop, I would be subject to hearing language unsuitable for a lady's ears.

"Two other newly elected male members were with me and had to pinch themselves to stop from laughing. Of course, I stayed on the committee, and grew to like my 'protector' a lot. But I am not sure he was ever totally comfortable with a woman who had questions about road construction.

"By the way, my dainty ears never heard a swear word in the shop."

MARY ANN CHILDE RS

First female to anchor a No. 1 10 p.m. newscast in Chicago

"Until the 1980s, top-rated newscasts were male-dominated. Floyd Kalber. Flynn-Daly. Kurtis & Jacobson. A woman at the anchor desk? For me, and the few other women out there, the scrutiny was intense, and different than that afforded our male counterparts.

"It was frustrating to report, write and present an important story, only to have viewers write in or call — this was pre-Internet — with comments about my hair style or lipstick color.

"We received very little guidance about how to appear on camera. It was generally accepted that women needed to be well-groomed and well-covered: no plunging necklines, no bare arms, no flashy jewelry. In other words, nothing to detract from the news you're presenting.

"Then came the infamous silk blouse incident.

"There was never an official memo — at least I never saw one — but Channel 7 management suggested, strongly, that women should no longer wear jackets or blazers on camera. Only silk blouses, ideally in pretty colors, so we looked 'feminine.' Or, said critics, a not-so-subtle visual reminder that even though a woman was at the desk, there was still a guy in charge.

"Ultimately, the silk blouse policy died a quick, if not so quiet death. Not only because of the resounding charges of sexism, but because silk is a fabric that rustles when it moves. The sound, while imperceptible in real life, is greatly exaggerated when it's picked up by a sensitive microphone. Who knew? Silk blouses drove our sound engineers crazy. They were soon relegated to the back of the closet, or back under a jacket.

"Today, considering all the 'news babes' on cable networks wearing tight sweaters and low-cut dresses, those silk blouses with their little bows at the neck seem pretty tame."

JILL MORGANTHAL ER

First woman brigade commander in the Army's 84th Division, first woman to lead Homeland Security in Illinois

"My first assignment as a second lieutenant was in South Korea in 1977. I flew into Seoul, where I was housed overnight. The next day, wearing my Class A uniform — green jacket with skirt; women's class did not come with slacks at that time — I went to an airfield, where a helicopter was awaiting me.

"Trying to climb on the Huey in my skirt was a challenge to my modesty. As I strapped in, one warrant officer handed another a dollar bill. I'm sure my puzzled expression spoke for itself.

"He said: 'I bet the guys your underwear was blue and I won.' I felt degraded but I planted a smile on my face. Ha ha. Real funny, guys.

"Later, after the guys in the unit became my friends, they gave me a men's flight uniform to wear as I flew around the country."

BIANCA GRE EN

First female litigator at Champaign's Thomas, Mamer & Haughey

"I was hired right out of law school in 1994 to start my legal career as a litigation associate for Thomas, Mamer & Haughey. I certainly wasn't the first female trial attorney in our area but I was the only female litigator in the firm at that time and I became the firm's first female litigation partner.

"It took little time for me to recognize that many people did not necessarily think of women when they conjured up a vision of a trial attorney. Two specific instances come to mind when I think about those earlier years; both of which underscored my recognition that female trial attorneys still had a long way to go in establishing their seat at the table.

"One situation occurred at the end of a jury trial I had just won. After the trial was over, two female jurors I encountered in the elevator on the way out of the building did not congratulate me on the outcome of the case but instead, they told me how excited they were to see what I was going to wear to the trial each day. I was both flattered and disappointed by their comments.

"In another situation, I was scheduled to take the discovery deposition of a local physician. The other attorney, a female; the court reporter, also a female; and I all checked in with the receptionist. After waiting for at least 30 minutes, I went to check on the doctor's whereabouts.

"Shortly thereafter, we were whisked into a conference room by a very embarrassed physician. He apologized profusely and admitted that his receptionist told him that all of the secretaries were there and she was just waiting for the attorneys to arrive. Sigh."

BARBARA BUR KE

Eastern Illinois' first female athletic director

"We were at an away football game at an unnamed institution. Myself and other staff members were hosting an event on the home team's campus when I came across our host athletic director, who wanted to introduce me to his president. 'Absolutely,' I said.

"After a few pleasantries were exchanged, the president looked at me and said: 'Now, you are the athletic director for the women's sports only, right?' Much to the president's confusion, my host, though red-faced, corrected him.

"I could have been angry but actually it just strengthened my resolve to be the best director of athletics I could be, not simply a female director of athletics."

COLLEEN CALLA HAN

First female president, National Association of Farm Broadcasters

"When I graduated from high school in 1969, there were no women broadcasting about agriculture. But it's always what I wanted to do and what I studied at the University of Illinois.

"By the time I graduated, the landscape had changed — Jane Pauley had been hired on the 'Today' show — and I was lucky enough to get an interview at Channel 3 in Champaign, even though the job was in Peoria.

"During the interview, I was asked one question I'd anticipated: What will farmers think when they hear a woman talking about agriculture? I said I'd use my dad as my model listener. I already know what he expects — if I can present the material in a clear, concise manner, it shouldn't make any difference whether it's a man, a woman or a dog barking out the information.

"They took a chance and it worked out well for Midwest Television and me for 32 years."

LINDA KATE HI

Former Cal-Davis chancellor became the UI's first female provost in 2006

"In September 1972, I was admitted to the joint department of Mechanical and Electrical Engineering at the National Technical University of Athens, Greece, one of two women in a class of 190.

"The second week, we had to join a lab group. The maximum group size was 10, so that would make it approximately 19 groups. When I went to sign up, I found most filled up. I asked the president of the class, the student who entered with the highest ranking to help me find a lab to join. I told him that I would join any team; I had no preference. He did not respond, wrote down a note and walked away.

"A few days later, he came and gave me a note scratched on a wrinkled piece of paper: 'Meet me at the end of this class. I need to speak with you.'

"Good, I thought, he found a lab for me.' At the end of the class, after everybody left, I walked towards him. 'So, did you find a lab for me? I am anxious to start,' I said. He looked at me bored, half-smiling, kind of annoyed by my question.

"'I have a question for you,' he said. 'Nobody wants you in their lab groups. They think you will be an overload, a distraction and a waste of time. And, anyways, why did you want to become an engineer? Do you know that each one of us has a friend who could be in your place and who could put his degree into a good use? You are going to get married, have children and bury this diploma, while this could be a lifesaver for someone else. The two of you women in this class are a waste of time and money, while two other men are sitting somewhere wondering why they did not make it.'

"I was stunned and breathless. I did not know what to say. I wanted to cry and yell, or better yet, scratch him on the face. The department head had to intervene for me to get into a group. He told me that they had this problem every year and I should rather get used to this treatment if I wanted to make it and graduate."

FRANCE CORDO VA

Former Purdue University president was NASA's first female chief scientist

"When NASA Administrator Dan Goldin asked me to become NASA's chief scientist in 1993, I was conflicted.

"I was supremely happy at Penn State, where I was the first woman to become head of the Department of Astronomy & Astrophysics. I also had an award from NASA to be co-principal investigator for a telescope on a European Space Agency mission called the X-ray Multi-Mirror Mission. And I was traveling to ground-based observatories all over the world in support of high-energy astronomy, focusing my research on compact close binary systems. I was enjoying both university administration and research.

"I had a decision to make. Would I continue as a faculty member, researcher and administrator at a distinguished and supportive university, or would I take a leave to join the nation's premier space agency as chief scientist, becoming the first women — and youngest person — to hold this position? I asked my colleagues for advice. Most fellow department heads around the country, and fellow research colleagues, advised me to stay at Penn State. The turbulent policy world of Washington, D.C., would be challenging to navigate, they said.

"Only my mother and a woman professor who chaired Penn State's history department advised me to go to NASA. 'You talk about how important it is for women to take leadership roles; why wouldn't you want to be able to speak for forcefully for this on a national, even global stage?' they asked.

"I did go to NASA, on leave from the university for three years. Three years that changed my life."

KAREN HASAR A

UI Trustee, Springfield's first female mayor

"By the time I entered the General Assembly, I had two other elected offices on my resume. But running for state rep was more challenging. The district covered only a portion of my home county and parts of Christian and Montgomery counties, where the citizens and I were unfamiliar with each other. Additionally, there were no women in office there at the time.

"There were about 25 small communities in my district, so I participated in many festivals that summer and each had a big parade. I was excited the day of the first one. I stood up on my float so I could be seen and had plenty of candy, knowing a first impression would be negative if I ran out of candy to throw to the bystanders holding their sacks to fill.

"A few minutes in, I knew I'd gotten myself into a bigger challenge than I realized when the citizens began to throw it back at me. I barely won that election, but learned a lesson in humility and never took anything for granted."

JULIE PRYDE

First woman to lead Champaign-Urbana Public Health District

"Being the first female administrator did not seem unusual or special at the time. I was so focused on getting in here and doing the job that I did not even think of that issue.

"While most employees of all Illinois health departments are women, the administrators had traditionally been male. This was changing in the smaller health departments by the time I became administrator, but the larger ones still had male leaders at that time.

"If I broke a glass ceiling at the time, I am happy about that, but I am grateful that I live in a community where there were so many women already in leadership roles that it did not seem unusual."

TERI BE CKER

Danville native, first woman to hold the rank of command sergeant major in the Illinois National Guard

"My military time was by far the best 'job' I have ever held for many reasons — one of the biggest being the camaraderie.

"Back in my early military days, I did have a goal of becoming a command sergeant major in the Illinois Army National Guard one day, but never a goal of becoming the first female command sergeant major. I remember very vividly the day I was promoted. I felt very strongly about not wanting the promotion and discussion to be about the first female attaining this position; I wanted it to be only about my strengths as a leader.

"Now, being a bit older, I see why it was important to acknowledge — so other younger female soldiers would see that anything is possible. Additionally, I think it is important to share that as I moved through the ranks, my focus was always on serving and training my soldiers — and that is what really made it possible."

KELLY THOMPSON

UI grad, first female president of Missouri's Culver-Stockton College

"Being selected as the 26th and first woman president of Culver-Stockton College was an extraordinary honor. In the first few months on 'the Hill,' I recall an alumnae telling me a story about her brother who is one of our neighbors.

"She said she asked her brother if he'd seen the new C-SC president and he replied 'No, but I saw his wife taking out the garbage.'

"Indeed, it's surprising to some that a woman is leading Culver-Stockton College but to others it appears to be an inspiration. I can't tell you how many times C-SC students, both young men and women, have commented that my leadership has inspired them to think of career goals or dreams that they would otherwise not have considered."

CAROL STA CK

Became the first female athletic director for an Illinois Class AA school (Centennial)

"It's been over 30 years since I was selected to be the Centennial AD by my principal at that time, Al Davis. I consider myself very fortunate. Al always just wanted the very best staff — at all levels — serving his students. Gender was never an issue. He didn't treat me any differently or have a different set of standards for me as a woman in the position than he would have had for a man.

"High expectations for student and program success was always a core value at Centennial. He looked for a strong skill set in the discipline, interpersonal relations, confidence and the ability to be a team player. Our coaching staff was predominantly veteran males, and we shared a mutual respect for one another."

JANET BROWN

Sidney's first female village president

"I had the honor and privilege of serving as Sidney's mayor from May 1997 to May 2005. As the first female mayor of Sidney, people could have questioned my ability to do the job well. I was fortunate, however, to be surrounded by a community that always welcomed me and supported me during this time.

"I worked with a very conscientious board of trustees that were dedicated to the town: their commitment helped make my role and responsibilities as mayor run smoothly. I worked with many male individuals who never questioned me, but helped me to best understand the different projects the village was undertaking. Everyone's encouragement and involvement made my seven-and-half years as Sidney's mayor a very positive experience."