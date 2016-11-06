Tom Kacich: Trend of who's ahead locally difficult to detect

A strong Republican precinct in suburban Champaign — mostly west of Duncan Road and south of Interstate 72 — was the leader in Champaign County's early voting through Friday.

And the most Democratic precinct in Champaign County — the Carle Park neighborhood in the center of Urbana — was a close second.

Both precincts — Champaign 3 and Cunningham 10 — have early voting turnouts greater than 36 percent. The countywide average, after Friday's voting, was about 23.75 percent. (That was 31,550 early votes out of 133,802 registered voters).

So, what does the early voting indicate in terms of the race for president and others?

Not much. There are a number of Republican precincts with heavy early voting, and a number of big Democratic precincts as well. But a bloc of hot Republican precincts in Mahomet is turning out numbers below the county average, as are the most dependable Democratic precincts in north Champaign and Urbana.

Precincts with the highest voting so far generally are those physically closest to early voting sites. Voting so far appears to be more about convenience than political enthusiasm. Given the presidential contenders maybe that's not a surprise.

First, though, a word of caution: while the number of early voters and absentee voters is a verifiable fact, the number of registered voters is not. This time that number is about 21,000 more than the 112,933 registered voters for the 2012 election.

The population of Champaign County has not grown that much in four years. Have voter registration efforts been more aggressive this year than in 2012? Yes, but that registration number also includes people who no longer live here but whose names haven't been scrubbed, said County Clerk Gordy Hulten.

"Inevitably some of them are people who have moved away but the mail hasn't bounced back yet, or they've not yet registered somewhere else and been cleaned off our rolls," he said. "But that's always the case."

So the actual number of voters, particularly in high-turnover, campus-area precincts, isn't known. And that raises doubts about what appear to be low early voting percentages in places like City of Champaign Precinct 5, which votes at the Student Dining and Residential Programs Building at 301 E. Gregory Drive. More than 700 people from that precinct already have voted — including 250 on Friday — but there are a reported 3,351 voters in the precinct (making it the most populous in the county).

Even with the big vote on Friday, City of Champaign 5's voting percentage was 22 percent, below the countywide average, and other campus precincts were lower.

That means that Hulten has to plan for what may or may not be a huge Election Day turnout in City of Champaign 5.

"We are overstaffing very heavily on campus, and very heavily at our larger polling places for this election," he said.

Hulten said he expects to have nine election judges at the polling place, up from five in the past.

"What that means is instead of two laptops with a pair of judges on each laptop we'll have four laptops with pair of judges on each laptop. So we're essentially doubling capacity at our campus voting locations in anticipation of record-shattering turnout," he said.

There's always the chance, though, that turnout on Election Day will be a dud, that many voters will have voted early. It's possible that with a turnout of say, 80,876 (the average in Champaign County for the last four presidential elections), almost 40 percent of all votes already had been cast by Friday.

"Do I know how many people will turn out? I'm not sure," Hulten said.

But he's planning for a turnout of more than 100,000 voters, although that would be stupendous, far more than the record 84,804 in the 2008 presidential election.

"We're prepared for another 100,000 voters to show up on Tuesday," he said. "After what happened in the primary I'm reluctant to make a prediction. Everyone in the state of Illinois was wildly off on their turnout predictions, and we don't know if that was the particulars of that race or if it was new laws or a combination of both."

The only takeaway I've got from the early voting is that the $183 million Champaign schools building bond question appears to be running from behind.

There's an above-average turnout in areas where the last bond referendum failed dismally and a lower than average turnout in the one large, non-student precinct in Champaign where it passed.

Six precincts outside the city of Champaign but in the school district — confusingly known as Champaign precincts 1 through 6 — had voted early at a 28 percent clip after Friday's voting. And that's where some of the most fervent opposition to the last tax increase vote occurred in April 2015.

Overall the bond issue 19 months ago failed at a 30 percent to 70 percent rate, losing 45 of 53 precincts. But in those six suburban Champaign precincts it went down at a 27 percent to 73 percent rate.

There's still time to turn the numbers around, of course. In addition to voting Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., there's early voting at the county clerk's office in Urbana from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, and from 1 to 4 p.m. today at nine remote sites around the county.

For more information on early voting in Champaign County go to: https://www.champaigncountyclerk.com/elections/early_voting.php.

Tom Kacich is a News-Gazette reporter and columnist. He can be reached at 351-5221 or at kacich@news-gazette.com.