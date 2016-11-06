Top of the Morning, Nov. 6, 2016

Photo by: Provided Kat Wagner, left, and her sister, Cricket, had a good view of Friday's parade.

We asked KAT WAGNER, a spunky sixth-grader at Edison Middle School in Champaign, to write about her trip to Chicago on Friday. Like her favorite team in the 10th inning of Game 7, she came through in the clutch

My parents never let me skip school unless it is for the Cubs. My whole family, we're all huge Cub fans. I mean, we have a dog named Wrigley.

My sister and I begged my mom to take us to the parade in Chicago. We got to Michigan Avenue Friday around 8:30 a.m. to find a spot to watch the parade. It was already crowded. Luckily, we were at a crosswalk when they shut down the street so I ran across and got spots in the front row.

Over the next two hours it got really crowded. There was music playing and people singing "Go Cubs Go."

We stood next to these really nice grandmas that kept asking me if I knew what a big deal this was. These guys behind us went and bought my sister and me hot chocolate because it was kind of cold. But then the sun came out over the buildings.

People said even the sky was Cubbie blue. They also dyed the river Cubbie blue. It was like the biggest party I've ever been to — without any food.

Then finally, the parade started and everyone went crazy. I took a lot of pictures on my phone. I'm pretty sure that Kris Bryant blew me a kiss.

It was a great day but I wish my brothers could have come with us. I guess they can come next year.