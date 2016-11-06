Whale of a time in New England

Photo by: Frank Hosek A whale's flukes are as distinctive as a human's fingerprints. Image

By Frank Hosek

For The News-Gazette

The massive charcoal gray creature slipped effortlessly beneath the waves, disappearing into the blue-black depths with just its long white pectoral fins visible like disembodied wings as it swam across our bow.

Just as we were settling into a sort of bemused wonderment of the trip's first humpback whale sighting, someone cries out excitedly as several blows or whale spouts are sighted in the distance. And suddenly we are charging across the waves in search of more whales to "shoot" with cameras.

In the mid-19th century, at the peak of American whaling, the New England ports of New Bedford, Nantucket, Boston and Provincetown were the main-stays of the Yankee whaling fleet. The U.S. owned 640 whaling ships, more than the rest of the world put together.

However, the need for whale oil for lighting was superceded by the discovery of petroleum in Pennsylvania in 1859, and the market for whale products in the U.S. began its slow decline. Although ports like Provincetown, Mass., continued successful whaling for many more years, the peak of Yankee whaling had been passed.

While other countries continued to pursue whaling into the mid-20th century, American industry pursued oil, and Americans began to embrace the largest creatures ever to populate Earth.

Nearly hunted to extinction, scientists started pursuing these gentle giants in the name of research and conservation. Partnering with some enterprising charter boat captains out of Provincetown harbor, whale watching mushroomed in the 1970s.

We boarded the Dolphin X at MacMillan Pier in Provincetown for our trip to Stellwagen Bank. The Dolphin X is one of a fleet of four boats operated by Whale Watch Dolphin Fleet. Whale Watch has been operating since 1975 and was the first-ever Cape Cod whale watching endeavor. Provincetown is the closest port to access the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary, a federally protected marine habitat off the tip of Cape Cod in Massachusetts Bay and a perennial summer feeding ground for many whale species, especially humpbacks.

As we rounded Long Point, passing its lighthouse, we left Provincetown Harbor and entered the chilly waters of the bay. Sweaters, pullovers and jackets were donned or pulled closer as the boat picked up speed and the cool breeze whipped by us.

Nancy Scaglione-Peck, one of the Dolphin Fleet naturalists, gave a presentation about the whales that we might see, their behavior and the fact that they track and record the various different individual whale sightings. She also used posters and other materials to further illustrate the various whale species, behaviors and interesting facts on the biology and geology of the area.

It wasn't long before she directed us to look off of the starboard side as three finback whales spouted in the distance. Second only to the blue whale as the largest animals on the planet, the finback is also extremely swift as was attested to as we tried to keep up with them as they cruised easily passed us. Long and sleek, the finback is sometimes referred to as the "Greyhound of the ocean."

But what most of us had come out to see were the humpback whales, those lively, 50-foot-long acrobats that sometimes leap high out of the water and fall back with a magnificent splash. They have distinctive, long white fins, and males have been known to "sing" for up to 20 minutes. And on cue, two humpbacks appeared almost magically across our bow.

Nancy pointed out that it was a mother and calf. But what amazed us was how close they came to our boat. It is a remarkable sight as they break the surface with the sun sparkling off their glistening backs like so many twinkling diamonds.

It is surprising how inquisitive they appear to be as they circle the boat, matching our own curiosity as excited exclamations and ubiquitous cameras follow their every movement. And then, in a slow ballet of motion, they arched their backs as they dove into the depths, providing that momentary "money shot" when their tail-fluke is raised completely out of the water just before disappearing beneath the waves.

Scaglione-Peck explained how naturalists will document a whale by its flukes, which are as unique to them as our fingerprints are to us.

Over the course of the 31/2 hour trip, we had several opportunities to examine the different fluke prints as we encountered a dozen whales all told. In a running discourse, Nancy noted the "names" that had been assigned to the various whales, such as Zeppelin, Longboard and Fracture, simply by matching their flukes.

Too soon, we were headed back to port. A boatload of thrilled seekers who had just witnessed, whether for the first time or the 100th, one of the more splendid creatures on Earth. When one of these animals surfaces next to the boat and you look into its eye, you are hooked for life.

The Whale Watch Dolphin Fleet sales out of Provincetown, Mass., from early spring through mid-autumn. More information can be found at whalewatch.com/.

Frank Hosek of Bourbonnais is director of human resources at Carpet Weaver's Inc. in Champaign. His hobbies include travel, reading, writing and photography.