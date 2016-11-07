Area history, Nov. 7, 2016

Today is Monday, Nov. 7, 2016. Here are news reports from this date 100, 50 and 15 years ago:

In 1916, in an Extra published shortly after the polls closed Tuesday, the Champaign Daily Gazette declared Republican Charles Evans Hughes the winner over President Woodrow Wilson. Republican Frank Lowden was elected governor of Illinois and William McKinley of Champaign was reelected to Congress from the 19th District.

In 1966, Champaign County voters who go to the polls Tuesday will indicate their choices for the first time by punching holes in a paper card instead of marking them with an X on a paper ballot. Those who have tested the Votomatic method say it is simple and nothing to be afraid of. When the polls close at 6 p.m. the punched cards will be taken by election judges to an IBM computer at Collegiate Cap and Gown. Co. that will count an entire precinct's votes in two minutes.

In 2001, the Champaign-Urbana Charter School received tentative approval Tuesday from the Urbana school board. Officially proposed by a group of community members last month, the charter school plans to target low-income and black students with hopes of closing the achievement gap between blacks and white.