Atwood voters to have say on shopping electric suppliers

ATWOOD — During Tuesday's election, voters in Atwood will have an opportunity to offer their preferences on whether the village should pursue lower electric bills for its residences and businesses.

The ballot question will read: "Shall the Village of Atwood, Douglas and Piatt County, Illinois, have the authority to arrange for the supply of electricity for its residential and small commercial retail customers who have not opted out of such program?"

Atwood Mayor Christina Stoltz said the village board decided to put the question on the ballot to gauge residents' interest in pursuing competitive electric rates.

"If the question passes, we would work with a broker to find an electricity supplier with the best costs for customers," Stoltz said. "We have about 1,300 people here in town, and we would combine our resources with Bement, Cerro Gordo and perhaps other communities to get the lowest costs for our residents and business owners."

According to Stoltz, folks in Atwood would have the ability to opt out of whatever arrangement the village can get for electric rates.

If the ballot question does not pass, Stoltz said the village board would not pursue the proposal.