Champaign man pleads guilty to dismembering body

CHAMPAIGN — One of the six defendants facing charges for the dismemberment of a Champaign woman pleaded guilty to dismembering a human body Monday morning.

Davion Hedrick, 27, of Champaign, faces between six to 30 years for the Class X felony and his connection to the disposal of Ashley Gibson’s body after her death on April 18, according to State’s Attorney Julia Rietz.

Sentencing is set for Feb. 14 in front of Judge Tom Difanis. No agreements were made about the amount of time Hedrick will serve, Rietz said.

In April, Miss Gibson’s family reported her missing and police investigated rumors that the 24-year-old woman had died at a house on Hedge Road. There had been a party at 1536 Hedge Road, Hedrick’s residence, and police determined Miss Gibson had been at that party and had been using cocaine with others in attendance.

Investigators believe Hedrick found Miss Gibson dead and called a number of people who had been at the party to dispose of her body. The individuals then dismembered and burned her remains in Hedrick’s backyard, put the body parts into plastic bags and threw the bags into Clinton Lake, Rietz said. Hedrick admitted his role in the dismemberment, she said.

The body was located in the lake on April 24.

Hedrick was on parole at the time of the offense for a 2014 conviction of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. He was sentenced to eight years in prison in that case and has prior convictions for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and resisting a peace officer.