Election Day: What you should know

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette Early voters mark their ballots at Brookens Administrative Center in Urbana Monday November 7, 2016.

On the eve of Election Day, our Tom Kacich offers a politcal primer (ask him questions here):

— Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday throughout Illinois.

— In Champaign County you can find your polling place and look up your ballot at: https://www.champaigncountyclerk.com/elections/voters.php

— In Champaign-Urbana the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District will provide free rides from 5:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday so that people can get to the polls. The free rides will cost the transit district about $1,500, MTD Managing Director Karl Gnadt said.

— Lines shouldn’t be too long at polling places in Champaign County since anywhere from 40 percent to 50 percent of all votes were cast before Election Day. Through Sunday, said Champaign County Clerk Gordy Hulten, 35,554 votes already had been cast. Based on a turnout of 84,804 (the county’s largest turnout ever, in 2008), the early vote would account for 41.9 percent of all votes cast.

— The greatest numbers of early voters were in City of Champaign 5, with 909 votes, and Mahomet 4 with 839. The greatest percentage turnouts appear to be in Champaign 3, which votes at the Bible Baptist Church on Kirby Avenue; Cunningham 10, which votes at the Urbana Free Library; and Mahomet 4, which votes at the Lake of the Woods Park pavilion.

— Other area election authorities reported significantly fewer early voters, according to a report today by the State Board of Elections. Coles County had 4,223; Vermilion County had 2,293; the Danville Election Commission had 1,954; Edgar County had 1,550; Piatt County had 1,257; Iroquois County had 1,109; Douglas County had 942; Moultrie County had 865; DeWitt County had 636; Ford County had 447.

— Champaign County is one of a small percentage of counties — all with populations of 100,000 or more — that will have a same-day voter registration option at polling places today. If people want to register to vote and vote on Tuesday they need to bring two forms of identification, one of which shows your current address. They also must go to the correct polling place for their new address. To verify an identity, accepted forms of identification include: Illinois drivers license, Illinois State ID card, Social Security card, Champaign-Urbana MTD bus pass, Firearm Owner’s Identification card, photo ID issued by a college or university, current passport. To verify a current address, accepted forms include: current bank statement, current utility bill, government check or other government-issued document (that shows the voter’s name and current address), postmarked mail (recently delivered to the voter’s residence), a current paycheck (must include voter’s name and current address), a current lease or move-in notice, a personal check with imprinted name and current address, vehicle registration with name and current address, or a rental receipt with name and current address.

— There are 104 polling places in Champaign County for 118 precincts. The largest precinct, City of Champaign 5, has more than 3,350 registered voters. The smallest, Kerr, has 109.

— The smallest county in East Central Illinois — Ford County — has 14 polling places for 22 precincts.

— When will the presidential election be called? The Washington Post noted that one conservative writer said it could be over by 8 p.m. Central.

That’s possible, I suppose, if Hillary Clinton takes Florida, North Carolina, Michigan and Ohio — all Eastern Time Zone states that supposedly are up for grabs.

More likely it will be a couple hours later than that. The Post noted that the 2012 election was called at 10:17 p.m., 2008 was over by 10 p.m., 2004 went into the next day and the famous 2000 election wasn’t really over until Dec. 12, more than a month later.

Locally, the returns should be in by midnight, unless there’s a big last-minute surge of voters that keeps some polling places open for an hour or two after 7 p.m.