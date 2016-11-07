Masked man robs Danville KFC restaurant

DANVILLE — For the third time in less than a month, another fast-food chicken restaurant in Danville has been robbed. But this time, it isn’t Popeye’s.

This time, police were called to an armed robbery at Kentucky Fried Chicken, 12 N. Bowman St., at 8:35 p.m.

Criminal investigations Commander Jane McFadden said an employee said a man entered the store, displayed a handgun and demanded money. The employee gave the man an undisclosed amount, and the suspect fled on foot.

The suspect was described as black, about 20 years old, 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weighing about 160 pounds. He was wearing a gray hoodie and had a mask over his face.

McFadden said police don’t know whether the robbery is related to one or both armed robberies at Popeye’s Louisiana Chicken.

The first armed robbery at the restaurant took place around 6:30 a.m. Oct. 20, just two days after the business opened.

In that incident, two suspects wearing hoodies and masks approached an employee, demanded money and fled with an undisclosed amount. They also stole a company car, which has since been recovered, McFadden said.

The second robbery occurred at 11:39 p.m. Nov. 2. In that incident, a man wearing a black hoodie and mask approached employees, displayed a handgun and demanded money. They fled after being given an undisclosed amount.

No one was injured in any of the incidents.

“We don’t know if any of the three are related,” McFadden said, adding police have been getting some tips through the Vermilion County Crimestoppers hotline. “We ask that if anyone has any information about this robbery or the other two to please call Crimestoppers” at 446-TIPS.

They can also call Danville police at 431-2250.