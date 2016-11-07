Railside shuts down

Photo by: Robin Scholz Iroquois West's Taylor McTaggart on the fairway of the first hole at the Railside Golf Club in Gibson City on Wednesday, Sept. 21 , 2016.

GIBSON CITY — Railside Golf Course has been shut down — and not just for the offseason.

Owner Doug Brucker said Monday that he has closed the 18-hole, 197-acre public golf course in Gibson City, plus its 5,000-square-foot clubhouse, which features a pro shop, restaurant, lounge and 150-seat banquet facility.

Brucker said the course’s 10 employees, all part-timers, have been laid off, and the course and its facilities will not re-open until he finds someone to buy the property.

“This is an absolute last resort,” said Brucker, a Sibley resident who has owned the course for four years. “We’re not happy about having to do this, but it’s just the nature of the business and something we’ve got to deal with. We’re not happy about it, that’s for darn sure.”

Brucker said he hopes Railside Golf Course can re-open eventually, but he said it all depends on whether he can find a buyer — specifically, one who wants to continue using it as a golf course.

“That is our ideal goal, is to have somebody buy it and keep it as a golf course,” Brucker noted.

In the event no buyer for the entire property emerges, Brucker said he is keeping his options open.

“Ideally, we want to sell this as a whole golf course,” Brucker said. “But if somebody wants to buy just the restaurant to make it into a dental office, urgent-care center or professional services facility, or whatever, we’re willing to separate and sell that beautiful building for whatever somebody would want for it. So we’re willing to sell part of (the property) if it does not sell as a golf course.”

Brucker declined to say whether he has had any offers for the course and its facilities since announcing the property at 120 W. 19th St. on Gibson City’s north side was for sale in late September. The property is currently listed at $2.288 million by Minion Real Estate in Gibson City.

Railside Golf Course has been in operation since 1993. Brucker, the course’s third owner, said in September that a gradual decline in golfers using the course had prompted him to try to sell it. Brucker said the popularity of golf has been steadily decreasing nationwide.

Brucker said Monday that Railside currently had about 75 full-time members, which he called a “pretty steady” number in comparison with the level of members from previous years. However, use of the course by the rest of the public “wasn’t increasing,” Brucker said.

“Nobody wants to lose it, obviously, but I think most people understand the situation,” he said.

“We’re not alone,” he added. “There’s a lot of golf courses for sale.”

The closure of Railside’s clubhouse means that local organizations that use it for their monthly luncheon meetings — including the Gibson City Area Chamber of Commerce and Gibson City Lions Club — need to find another venue.

Chamber President Ryan Minion said the chamber board will discuss possible meeting sites during its Nov. 17 meeting. The Lions Club, meanwhile, is already meeting at the Moyer District Library, getting lunches catered.

Mayor Dan Dickey said the community will miss having its own golf course if it does not re-open.

“Hopefully, somebody will be interested in that and purchase the property and it will open back up,” Dickey said.

Dickey said the city might be able to provide a financial incentive to a prospective buyer, but such an incentive might only be available for the clubhouse, since the golf course itself is located outside of city limits.

“We’ll do what we can if somebody’s interested — anything within reason,” Dickey said. “But until that happens, I don’t really know what to do until somebody approaches me. And then I’d sit down with the council and try to work something out.”

Will Brumleve is editor of the Ford County Record, a News-Gazette community newspaper. For more, visit fordcountyrecord.com.