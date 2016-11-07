Unit 4 facilities referendum also about accessibility

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette Dr. Howard Elementary Principal Wendy Starwalt carries her crutches while climbing one of the school's many staircases earlier this month. Image

CHAMPAIGN — When Dr. Howard Elementary School Principal Wendy Starwalt wears her Fitbit to work, she knows she won't have to hit the gym at the end of the day.

Navigating the stairs that wind around the 10-plus levels at the 106-year-old school is easily enough to provide her 10,000 steps for the day.

That is, when she has healthy limbs.

At the start of the school year, Starwalt broke her foot and was forced to get around the school in a boot and a set of crutches.

"I really would've rather broken my arm or anything else, especially when you work at this school," she said of the building that is not accessible for anyone who can't use stairs.

The district hired a retired administrator to be Starwalt's "legs" while she recovered from her injury, but the timing could not have been less ideal.

While students who must use wheelchairs or walkers simply cannot attend Dr. Howard, a whole new set of challenges arise when a student or staff member is injured during the school year, rendering them immobile. Fifth-grade teacher Gwenetta Posey knows the struggle well. In her third year of teaching at Dr. Howard, she spent six weeks supporting one of her students who broke her leg, carrying her up and down the stairs to every class and activity throughout the school day.

And regardless of physical ailment, time that should be spent inside the classroom is lost every day, enrichment teacher Jennifer Simmons said.

"Some people may think more steps are good for everyone, but when you are leading first-, second- or third-graders to a guided-reading room a whole building away from their classroom, upstairs and downstairs while carrying book boxes, you realize how much instructional time is spent navigating the building and others in the hallway," she said.

Starwalt has even had to hold parent-teacher conferences in the school parking lot simply because parents with disabilities can't get inside.

It may seem like a medieval problem for teachers, students and families to face in 2016, but Dr. Howard is not the only Unit 4 school that's not in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, which became law in 1990. The law protects people with disabilities by, among other things, requiring all public and commercial facilities built or renovated after 1990 be accessible to everyone.

All six schools included on the district's facilities referendum — Dr. Howard, South Side Elementary, International Prep Academy, Edison Middle School, Centennial High School and Central High School — were built before the late 1970s, when disabled students were first allowed in public classrooms, and none have undergone renovations since the ADA passed.

South Side is not accessible, and while four of the other schools at least have elevators, the infrastructure that allows access is in need of upgrades, according to Riley Glerum, an architect from IGW Architecture in Urbana, who is part of the district's design team.

"It's more about how you get access to the school. Even though some of these schools are compliant, they're not at all user-friendly," said school board member Amy Armstrong, whose young daughter was born with special needs and limited mobility.

"We have two elementary schools that are not (accessible), and the ones that are are troublesome," she said, explaining the route she has to take anytime she goes to Centennial with her daughter: Enter the building through a back door, then head south, then east, then north to find the elevator.

"If you're on crutches or using a walker, you've now exerted all your energy trying to just get to the accessibility point, and you're missing out on instructional time," she said.

If the $183.4 million referendum is approved on Tuesday, each of the six schools will receive some type of access-related upgrade, not only because it's necessary to keep in line with the anti-discrimination law, but because the community also recognizes it as a necessity.

Before making final decisions about what projects to include on the referendum, the school board paid Unicom ARC $22,750 to conduct a phone survey in Champaign, to gather input from citizens about the conditions of Champaign schools. Of the 500 people contacted for the questionaire, 92.8 percent said they were in favor of improving accessibility issues in Unit 4 schools, 56 percent of those respondents said they "strongly favored" the idea. It was one of the most "clear indications of support" the district received, Spokeswoman Stephanie Stuart said.

Of the six schools included on Tuesday's ballot question, IPA is the only school without serious access issues, partially because its a one-story building, Glerum said. It's a different story for the other five:

— Central has no on-site drop-off with an accessible route to the main entrance; the main elevator only services the second floor, but there's a separate elevator on the west end of the building that allows access to the third floor; spaces like bathrooms and classrooms aren't wheelchair-friendly. The plans for Central include an on-site drive and drop-off for buses and cars, with a new main entrance and addition to the north of the school that's accessible. Additionally, a centrally located elevator will be installed to makes stops on all three floors. — The public entrance at Centennial is met with a flight of stairs that make it impossible for anyone in a wheelchair to use the front door; the elevator is located on the north end of the building, and there is no weather-protected, accessible route between the north and south end of the building, from the first floor on the east side. The addition architects have planned for the east part of Centennial would provide an indoor route between the north and south portions of the school, and a new elevator would be installed to provide better access to the auditorium and the north side of the second floor. Any new additions, like plans for an expanded cafeteria and new gym would come fully ADA compliant.

— South Side has no on-site bus drop off, and there is no entrance into the school that doesn't require walking up a flight of stairs; there's no elevator to access the second floor of the building. If approved, the main entrances would be completely renovated to allow access for all and on-site drop off for buses and cars would be added. An addition to the east of the school would include the installation of an elevator and ramps to connect all floor levels.

— Improvements have been made to Edison over the years to allow for interior access to all floors through an elevator and various ramps; however, the secure public entrance near the basketball courts requires someone to walk up a flight of stairs and enter the building on a landing between floors. The proposal for Edison includes a new addition to the northwest that would allow for a fully accessible public entrance.

— Besides the fact that Dr. Howard has at least 10 different levels and no elevator, the walls of the classrooms are all load-bearing, which means expanding the school wouldn't be possible. Due to these, and an "abundance" of other issues, the school board settled on demolishing the school and rebuilding it on-site as a fully compliant, two- or three-story building with elevator access to all floors, Glerum said.

As a vocal advocate for accessibility and inclusion, both in her role on the school board and across the community, Armstrong said asking the community for support for students and families with disabilities is the best way to address the inequities that population faces on a daily basis.

"In the birthplace of cutaway curbs, where you have the paralympic team training here and we have Jean Driscoll, but then we have these buildings in our district that are not accessible. It doesn't make sense. It makes me angry, sad and it sets us out even more when we are required to use the back door to our schools. It's one more barrier. One more way of being told you're different," she said. "And if this was happening to any other classification of people, it wouldn't be allowed, but it is because we're so used to being adaptable, and we want to do the right thing.

"When you make things accessible and life easier for people with disabilities, it improves the lives of everyone," she said.