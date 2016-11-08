Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

2016 election results
2016 election results

Tue, 11/08/2016 - 6:03pm | The News-Gazette

This is your headquarters for live local results of local contested races and referendums. The results will be updated as they arrive from area county clerks and election commissions after polls close at 7 p.m. CST.

All results are unofficial; an "x" before a name or decision indicates the apparent winner.

Here are the abbreviations used:
NA = not available
D = Democrat
Grn = Green
Ind = independent
Lib = Libertarian
R = Republican

Results follow below:

PRESIDENT Needed to win: 270 of 538 electoral votes  
Nationwide xxx,xxx of 171,330 precincts xx%
Hillary Clinton-D xx,xxx,xxx xx%
  X states xx electoral votes
Donald Trump-R xx,xxx,xxx xx%
  X states xx electoral votes
Gary Johnson-Lib xx,xxx,xxx xx%
  X states xx electoral votes
Jill Stein-Grn xx,xxx,xxx xx%
  X states xx electoral votes
     
Illinois xx,xxx of 10,088 precincts xx%
Hillary Clinton-D x,xxx,xxx xx%
Donald Trump-R x,xxx,xxx xx%
Gary Johnson-Lib xxx,xxx xx%
Jill Stein-Grn xxx,xxx xx%
     
     
CONGRESS    
Senate xx,xxx of 10,088 precincts xx%
Mark Kirk-R x,xxx,xxx xx%
Tammy Duckworth-D x,xxx,xxx xx%
Scott Summers-Grn xxx,xxx xx%
Kenton McMillen-Lib xxx,xxx xx%
     
13th House District xxx of 504 precincts xx%
Rodney Davis-R xxx,xxx xx%
Mark Wicklund-D xxx,xxx xx%
     
18th House District xxx of 778 precincts xx%
Darin LaHood-R xxx,xxx xx%
Junius Rodriguez-D xxx,xxx xx%
     
     
ILLINOIS    
Comptroller xx,xxx of 10,088 precincts xx%
Leslie Geissler Munger-R x,xxx,xxx xx%
Susana Mendoza-D x,xxx,xxx xx%
Tim Curtin-Grn xxx,xxx xx%
Claire Ball-Lib xxx,xxx xx%
     
     
ILLINOIS LEGISLATURE    
52nd Senate District xxx of 155 precincts xx%
Scott Bennett-D xx,xxx xx%
Michael P. Madigan-R x,xxx xx%
     
101st House District xxx of 99 precincts xx%
Bill Mitchell-R xx,xxx xx%
Christine Law-D xx,xxx xx%
     
110th House District xxx of 118 precincts xx%
Reggie Phillips-R xx,xxx xx%
Dennis Malak-D xx,xxx xx%
     
     
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY    
Auditor    
George Danos-D xx  
John Farney-R xx  
     
Coroner    
Alexander Rounds-D xx  
Duane Northrup-R xx  
     
Recorder of Deeds    
Matthew Duco-D xx  
Mark Shelden-R xx  
     
State’s Attorney    
Julia Rietz-D xx  
George Vargas-R xx  
     
County Board District 5    
Peter Tracy-D xx  
Jon Rector-R xx  
     
County Board District 11    
James Tinsley-D xx  
Barbara Burch Rogers-R xx  
     
     
DOUGLAS COUNTY    
State’s Attorney    
Bryant Hitchings-D xx  
Kate Watson-R xx  
     
     
IROQUOIS COUNTY    
County Board District 1 Vote for 2  
Chad Alan McGinnis-R xx  
Michael McTaggart-R xx  
Macklin D. Berry-D xx  
     
County Board District 3 Vote for 2  
Charles R. Alt-R Xx  
Marvin Stichnoth-R Xx  
Dustin Wells-D Xx  
Charles Hartke-Ind Xx  
     
     
PIATT COUNTY    
County Board District 1    
Randy Jo Keith-R xx  
Evan Smith-D xx  
     
     
VERMILION COUNTY    
Auditor    
Linda Lucas-Anstey-D Xx  
Bill Wright-R xx  
     
Coroner    
Steve Cornett-D xx  
Jane C. Mcfadden-R xx  
     
County Board District 1 Vermilion  
Paul T. Manion-D xx  
Darren Duncan-R xx  
     
County Board District 2 Vermilion  
Vote for 2    
Timothy M. Rollins-D xx  
Charles D. Mockbee III-R xx  
Kevin Gail Green-R xx  
     
County Board District 3 Vermilion  
Full 4-year term    
Lori A. DeYoung-D xx  
Charles D. Nesbitt-R xx  
     
Unexpired 2-year term    
Jason Asaad-D xx  
Joe Eakle-R xx  
     
County Board District 4 Vermilion  
Vote for 2    
John Barton-D Xx  
Dale Ghibaudy-D Xx  
Robert Weaver-R xx  
Marla Mackiewicz-R Xx  
     
County Board District 5 Danville, Vermilion  
Vicci L. Kinney-D xx  
Crisi Walls-R xx  
     
County Board District 6 Danville, Vermilion  
Vote for 2    
Frankie B. Wright-D xx  
Deanna R. Witzel-R xx  
Tom Morse-R xx  
     
County Board District 7 Danville, Vermilion  
Cari West-D xx  
Jerry H. Askren-R xx  
Michael Dodge-Ind xx  
     
County Board District 8 Danville  
Full 4-year term    
Vote for 2    
Robert Boyd-D xx  
Nancy O’Kane-D xx  
Kevin M. Davis-R xx  
Donald Edward Crews Jr.-R xx  
     
Unexpired 2-year term    
Phearn M. Butler-D xx  
Brad Wheeler-R xx  
     
County Board District 9 Danville, Vermilion  
Becky A. Stark-D xx  
Hau T. Swearingen-R xx  
     
     
ILLINOIS JUDICIARY    
3rd Appellate District    
Retain Vicki R. Wright?    
Yes NA  
No NA  
     
4th Appellate District    
Retain James Knecht?    
Yes NA  
No NA  
     
5th Circuit    
Retain James Glenn?    
Yes NA  
No NA  
Retain Teresa Righter?    
Yes NA  
No NA  
Retain Matt Sullivan?    
Yes NA  
No NA  
     
6th Circuit    
Retain Heidi Ladd?    
Yes NA  
No NA  
     
11th Circuit    
Retain Scott Drazewski?    
Yes NA  
No NA  
     
21st Circuit    
Retain Kathy Bradshaw Elliott?    
Yes NA  
No NA  
     
     
REFERENDUMS    
Champaign County    
Elected county executive?    
Yes xx  
No xx  
County board chair elected countywide?    
Yes xx  
No xx  
Quarter-cent sales tax for facilities?    
Yes xx  
No zz  
     
Champaign Unit 4 schools    
$183.4 million for facilities projects bonds?    
Yes xx  
No xx  
     
Nonbinding: Legalize, regulate marijuana?    
City of Champaign Township    
Yes xx  
No xx  
Cunningham Township    
Yes zxzx  
No xx  
     
Rantoul Park District    
Dissolve park district?    
Yes xx  
No xx  
     
East Bend Road & Bridge    
Champaign    
Increase the limiting rate?    
Yes xx  
No xx  
     
Iroquois County    
Quarter-cent sales tax for public safety?    
Yes xx  
No xx  
     
PBL School District Champaign, Ford, Iroquois, Livingston, Vermilion  
$31.425 million school building bonds?    
Yes xx  
No xx  
     
Authority to arrange for electrical supply?    
Village of Atwood Douglas, Piatt  
Yes xx  
No xzx  
Village of Bement Piatt  
Yes xx  
No xzx  
DeWitt County Unincorporated  
Yes xx  
No xx  
Village of Sidell Vermilion  
Yes xx  
No xzx  
     
Village of Westville Vermilion  
Become home rule?    
Yes xx  
No xx  

 

