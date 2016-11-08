4 years of probation for admitted drug sale

URBANA — A 40-year-old Urbana man who admitted he was selling cocaine to finance his own cannabis habit has been sentenced to four years of probation.

"Talk is easy. Action is not," Judge Heidi Ladd told Laterance Creighton of the 1300 block of West Beslin Street. "You have a problem with cannabis. You have to get it reined in."

In September, Creighton pleaded guilty to unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, admitting that on Jan. 28 he sold less than a gram of cocaine to a source working with Urbana police.

Testifying Tuesday, Creighton admitted he is addicted to cannabis and said he was selling small amounts of cocaine to pay for his own habit.

In 1997, he was sentenced to 20 years in prison for aggravated battery with a firearm and home invasion after forcing his way into the Champaign home of his girlfriend and shooting a man who was in bed with her in the neck.

Under questioning by his attorney, Ed Piraino of Champaign, Creighton said he was released from prison in 2006. He had not been in any other criminal trouble until his arrest earlier this year, for selling tenths of a gram of cocaine at a time from his home.

Creighton said the temporary jobs he had were not enough to make ends meet and finance his habit, for which he had never received drug treatment.

He said about four months ago, he landed a full-time job with a local business that he really likes and asked the judge to give him a chance to continue to improve himself. Creighton said he supports his 6-year-old son, who lives with him, and has a 20-year-old son who stays part of the time with him and part with his mother.

Assistant State's Attorney Matt Banach asked for a 12-year prison sentence for Creighton while Piraino urged the judge to give him a chance at probation and drug treatment in the community.

"I ask you to give me one more chance. I got me a job. Things are going good," Creighton told Ladd.

Ladd urged Creighton to not look back on the foolish mistake he made in 1997.

"What you did is behind you. You have to set an example for those sons. If you blow it, you are looking at the Department of Corrections," she said.

As part of his probation, Creighton was also ordered to pay fines and costs in excess of $1,180.