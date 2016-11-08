Area history, Nov. 8, 2016

Today is Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016. Here are news reports from this date 100, 50 and 15 years ago:

In 1916, after reporting yesterday that Republican Charles Evens Hughes was elected president, The Champaign Daily Gazette now says that the presidential election results are in doubt. Locally, though, Republicans rolled up majorities of more than 4,500 votes. The only Democrat to win was State's Attorney Louis Busch, who defeated Republican A.J. Miller by about 270 votes. Congressman William McKinley, a Republican, won re-election over F.R. Dove of Shelbyville by more than 3,000 votes in Champaign County. In Illinois, Republican Frank Lowden was elected governor over Democratic incumbent Edward F. Dunne.

In 1966, William K. Williams, staff associate in the office of the president of the University of Illinois, said the UI is examining why there is a shortage of Negro students. Last summer, he said, the UI was one of 200 campuses that participated in a program for the Negro and the disadvantaged. He said the university was looking into development of a program where youngsters who are deficient in certain areas could pull themselves up.

In 2001, a coalition of local organizations is asking the UI to include coverage of contraceptives in its insurance plans for employees.