Champaign man arrested after attempted holdup of hotel
CHAMPAIGN — A Champaign man is being held at the Champaign County Jail in connection with an attempted armed robbery at a Champaign hotel.
Darsha L. Scott Jr., 20, who listed addresses in the 1500 block of Dobbins Drive and the 1500 block of Douglas Drive, Champaign, was charged Monday with attempted armed robbery and being an armed habitual criminal.
Scott's bond was set at $30,000. He is due back in court Nov. 18.
According to a police report, Scott allegedly entered the Drury Inn, 905 W. Anthony Drive, C, at 1:45 a.m. Sunday, displayed a weapon and demanded money.
Champaign police arrested Scott and took him to the county jail. No injuries were reported.
No other information was available on the incident on Monday evening.
